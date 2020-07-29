Sony Electronics Announces 'Ready for PlayStation® 5' for Current TVs

The first 'Ready for PlayStation 5' TVs from Sony includes the standout X900H 4K HDR Full Array LED and Z8H 8K HDR Full Array LED models 2 . The X900H displays gameplay images of up to 4K resolution at 120 fps 3 with a very low input lag of 7.2ms 4 . The Z8H is capable of displaying incredibly detailed 8K resolution images 5 while also showcasing 4K resolution gameplay images at super-smooth 120 fps 3 (supporting spec varies by PS5 game). Both TVs will provide extremely smooth gaming experiences with the PS5 console.

'Ready for PlayStation 5' TV models also boast Game Mode, which allows users to automatically play games on the PS5 with low latency. Thanks to Game Mode, users can wake both the TV and PS5 at once with the DualSense™ wireless controller, and also seamlessly control their PS5 using just the TV remote6.

Sony's TVs deliver beautiful pictures with vibrant color and stunning contrast, thanks to the best-in-class family of X1 processors. Additionally, powerful sound that comes directly from the TV screen creates a highly realistic and captivating viewing experience. With Sony's cutting-edge proprietary technologies, users can become fully immersed in the true next-generation of transformative play offered by PS5.

Sony, together with SIE, will continue to provide the ultimate gaming experience to PlayStation fans around the world with 'One Sony', a unique collaboration of creativity and technology across Sony entities.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sony.net/bravia-gaming.

1 "PlayStation," "DualSense" and "PS5" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. 2 8K: 7,680 x 4,320 pixels. 4K: 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. Requires HDR compatible content from supported streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon Video or HDR compatible content device connected via HDMI input. Requires HDMI® cables sold separately. 3 4K/120fps display will be available via a future firmware update on BRAVIA TV. 4 The input lag is measured with X900H via 4K/120fps game HDMI input based on internal testing conditions, and may differ in real-time usage environment or specific conditions. 5 Display of 8K game images from PS5 will be available via a future firmware update on BRAVIA TV. 6 TV Remote provides automatic power sync and basic cursor controls of PlayStation game console.

