SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Expanded Relationship with Canada-Based OncoHelix

OncoHelix is the first laboratory in Canada to adopt MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native healthcare technology company and a leader in data-driven medicine, announced today that OncoHelix, an internationally recognized research and diagnostics laboratory for precision diagnostics, will implement MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™. The organization, which currently uses the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform for myeloid testing, will use the new liquid biopsy solution to advance its oncology testing capabilities. OncoHelix will be live on MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ later this summer.

OncoHelix is based in Calgary, Canada, and offers specialized genomic and molecular testing services globally. OncoHelix works in partnership with the Hematology Translational Lab (HTL) at the University of Calgary and has helped significantly advance the University's precision oncology and immunology research pipelines.

"Our mission at OncoHelix is to offer exceptional clinical-grade molecular and immune profile testing. That mission is predicated on using the most cutting-edge technology to allow for the rapid validation of genomic panels, sequencing, and analysis," said Dr. Pinaki Bose, Co-founder and Executive Vice President, OncoHelix. "The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform has supported our mission over the last year, and we look forward to implementing MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ to advance our liquid biopsy offering."

Liquid biopsy testing provides an alternative testing method to traditional solid tumor biopsy, which can be especially helpful when patients are facing limitations such as insufficient material or poor tissue quality, or simply need a less invasive method of biopsy. Liquid biopsy testing extracts cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from blood plasma, revealing circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). This approach, obtained through a simple blood draw, expedites clinical decisions, accelerates results for researchers and clinicians, and streamlines monitoring.

"OncoHelix has quickly become a trusted leader in precision oncology testing and that is due, in part, to its unrelenting focus on offering the most advanced technology solutions on the market," said John Carey, Managing Director, NORAM, SOPHiA GENETICS. "We are excited to expand our relationship with OncoHelix by offering this new liquid biopsy solution and continue supporting the company's commitment to tackling cancer research head-on via targeted testing."

"This milestone builds on our long-term and successful collaboration in genomic profiling for solid tumours and hemoatological malignancies. MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ marks a major advancement in cancer genomic profiling using circulating free DNA and enhances our ability to assess cancer treatment response, enumerate measuarable residual disease, and diagnose when tissue biopsy is unavailable," notes Dr. Faisal Khan, Co-founder and CEO at OncoHelix.

MSK-ACCESS® powered with SOPHiA DDM™ is a decentralized version of a highly validated ctDNA assay developed by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) that involves the deep sequencing of 146 key cancer-associated genes. The offering combines the sophisticated analytics, state-of-the-art algorithms, and global network of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, with the scientific and clinical expertise of MSK in cancer genomics to provide a best-in-class liquid biopsy solution.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to unlock insights to deliver world-class care to patients across the globe. It is the creator of SOPHiA DDM™, a platform that analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM and connect with us on LinkedIn .

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) has institutional financial interests related to SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

