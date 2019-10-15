Sophisticated Political Thriller on 2020 Election Brilliantly Blends Fact and Fiction

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida attorney Charles Harris is shaking up the 2020 election with a provocative political thriller called Intentional Consequences. Cleverly blending fact with fiction, Harris slams both political parties as he weaves a convincing tale of a geopolitical cyber conspiracy focused on sweeping the upcoming presidential election and ushering in decades of single-party rule. The chilling details read like the evening news.

Photo of Intentional Consequences, the new political cyber conspiracy thriller about the 2020 election by Charles Harris

Harris shows what political operatives and elites will do to manipulate opinion and destroy opponents in today's world of political revenge, social media and high stakes elections. "It's a 'purple' book that takes shots at both sides and demonstrates how our angry partisan politics and advanced technologies are endangering our democracy," Harris says.

The book is set in the present-day Democratic primaries, with Trump, Biden, Sanders, Warren, and other candidates in the background. The multi-faceted conspiracy is led by wealthy activist investor David Bernbach, who colludes with Chinese interests, a leading social media company and other Democratic elites. Bernbach's nemesis is Eva Johnson, a beautiful artist and tech company founder who's facing her own challenges with China and her husband.

Like any good thriller, the story is packed with twists and turns, personal and political betrayals, dirty tricks, deadly assaults and virtual assassinations. But Intentional Consequences is more than a typical thriller. The story is fiction, but the fact-setting and the underlying issues are real. Harris uses the prescient, fast-paced story to challenge social and political stereotypes and encourage his readers to consider how current political, technology and social changes are affecting American culture and democracy.

Aimed at readers who appreciate sophisticated novels that make you think, Intentional Consequences is available in Kindle eBook and paperback versions at Amazon.com. http://bit.ly/HarrisIC2 Additional distribution is planned. It's the perfect book to read this fall, ahead of the 2020 elections.

The book reflects Harris' broad experience as a business lawyer, professor, investment banker and tech company CEO. Harris lives in Florida with his wife. He has a political science degree from the University of Florida and a law degree from the Harvard Law School.

