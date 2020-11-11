Sotex Records Incorporated Presents "Contigo en el Cielo" [With You in Heaven]

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year has been without question unlike any other due to its massive death toll; starting with the tremendous impact of COVID 19, the countless lives it has claimed and the equally alarming number of lives lost under violent circumstances across the country.

This inspired Sotex Records Incorporated, an independent record label in Houston, TX to produce a song "Contigo en el Cielo" [With You in Heaven]

MDO, Frankie J, Angel Lopez, Barrio Boyz, Leosmany Castillo.

The song, a remake of Menudo's 1994 hit "Mil Angeles" unites Abel Talamantez, Alexis Grullon and Didier Hernandez of the platinum recording group MDO (formerly known as Menudo) whose #1 hits on the U.S. Billboard Hot Latin Tracks include, "Groove With Me Tonight" and "Te Quise Olvidar".

The original song was written by Edgardo Diaz and Rawy Torres as a gesture to console the family and friends of Cecilia Guaman Lopez, a Menudo fan who unfortunately lost her life during the chaos that ensued while opening the gates at their concert on July 17th 1993 in Lima, Peru".

Joining MDO on the new version are Angel Ramirez, David Davila and Robert Vargas, better known as the Barrio Boyzz, whose single "Donde Quiera Que Estes" featuring Selena, garnered critical acclaim and a #1 hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Latin Songs.

Also participating is Angel Lopez, formerly of the group Son By 4. Their record setting single "A Puro Dolor" [purest of pain], held the #1 spot on the Billboard Latin singles chart for 20 weeks. The single earned Angel and the group Hot Latin Track Artist of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in April 2001 and ranks #1 on Billboard's decade-end Latin Songs of 2000's chart.

They are accompanied by former member Kumbia Kings, Frankie J. Recognized for his rousing serenades, his repertoire of hits includes "Suga Suga" in 2003 and his #3 Billboard Hot 100 song "Obsession" from his 2006 Platinum album "The One".

The song also introduces Cuban born, up and coming Houston rapper and 2013 "La Voz Kids" finalist Leosmany Castillo.

The artists are uniting to dedicate the song to those who are grieving the loss of loved ones, including the families of Vanessa Guillen, Breonna Taylor, Nick Cordero, George Floyd, Houston deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal and so many others that have persevered through these very difficult times.

The song became even more personal for MDO when they received tragic news. Ex-member of MDO Anthony Galindo, had taken his own life. "Never in our lifetimes, did we think we would live the experience of losing someone so close to us in that way. We had no idea that our brother who was so full of life and energy was suffering silently. Apparently mental health issues and depression can be easily disguised, and it pains us to think maybe something could have been done had we caught it," said Didier Hernandez.

The many shootings and massacres occurring at schools, festivals and shopping malls represent a disturbing trend that requires a collective emotional plea for love and healing through a unifying message. That is Ground Zero in New York, the murals of Vanessa Guillen and George Floyd in Houston, and Pulse nightclub in Orlando, where 49 people were killed and 53 were wounded, were chosen as locations for the production of the video. Pulse survivors Orlando Torres, La Muneca VIP, Jeff Xcentric and David Melendez humbly agreed to appear in the video.

Scheduled for release in November 2020, the song will be available on all digital platforms including Apple Music and Spotify as well as all of the label's social media outlets.

Although nothing can replace the loss of a loved one, a song that depicts the beautiful imagery of those gone to soon at peace in heaven, surrounded by a thousand angels is the label's attempt to offer solace to the numerous grieving families. "We believe socially conscious artists and songs like this can help to encourage, embrace, and unify communities, adding an echo to voices that may not otherwise be heard. Let's make a difference", said The Sotex Team collectively.

Contact:

Dianna Liner

Founder/Sr. Vice President

1707 ½ Post Oak Blvd Suite 271

Houston, TX 77056

(713) 999-1012

[email protected]

SOURCE Sotex Records Incorporated