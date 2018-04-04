Sotheby's International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee

Established in 1979, Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty is owned by Shirley Zeitlin, founder and chairman, Patricia Carter, president, Jessica Averbuch, CEO, and Sam Averbuch, COO. The firm serves the luxury residential real estate markets covering the greater Middle Tennessee region including Davidson County, home to the key city of Nashville, and all of Williamson County.

"Nashville and the greater Middle Tennessee area has transformed to a global epicenter with its own unique culture that has attracted an international audience," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. "The Zeitlin company is a luxury leader in the Middle Tennessee community having served there for nearly 40 years and we are proud to welcome Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty to our global network."

"Partnering with the Sotheby's International Realty® brand is an outstanding opportunity that allows our local company to join forces with a global entity," said J. Averbuch. "This affiliation will provide new and innovative avenues for us to better serve our clients across the board. As Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty, our clients will have access to a myriad of resources, which will enhance our ability to serve them in a holistic manner."

In addition to being a full-service residential real estate brokerage, the firm of 130 agents is also deeply committed to giving back through its charitable fund, which partners with three local non-profits: Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, Bridges Domestic Violence Center, and Our Kids Center.

Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty is located at 4301 Hillsboro Pike, Suite 100 in Nashville and 580 Franklin Road, Suite 300 in Franklin. Alliance Sotheby's International Realty also operates in the state of Tennessee, serving the greater Knoxville area.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 22,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 950 offices in 69 countries and territories worldwide. In 2017, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $108 billion USD. Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty listings will be marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

