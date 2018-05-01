Sound Equity Offers Investors a Safer Avenue into Passive Real Estate Investing

NON-LEVERAGED DEBT

Because nearly all other real estate funds are leveraged, there is always a senior debtor that gets paid before any equity investors – a risky proposition. However, investors in the Sound Equity Platinum Income Fund own the debt layer that always gets paid out first. This helps to maintain capital preservation in the event of adverse market conditions.

EXCEPTIONAL CLIENT BASE

In addition to meeting or exceeding industry underwriting standards, the Sound Equity Platinum Income Fund requires a potential borrower to have completed at least 50 prior transactions before they are even considered for a loan. This unique safety factor has proven to be hugely successful, as evidenced by the Fund's stellar lending record over the last five years, including over 1400 loans representing $450 million in total volume, all without a single failed loan.

BEST IN-CLASS TRANSPARENCY

Our goal is to constantly reaffirm investors' confidence and peace of mind that their money is safely working for them. One way to do that is to be fully transparent regarding the projects the Fund has lent to. So, we built a custom, state-of-the-art investor portal that can seamlessly track each project 24/7, giving investors the ability to personally verify (by public record) that every cent is accounted for always. With only a 12-month term before investors can recoup their investment (as loans pay off) the ability to shuffle funds is virtually impossible.

RESERVE ACCOUNT

We are so committed to the quality of our borrowers and loans that Sound Equity will capitalize a reserve account, up to $1,000,000, to make principal and interest payments to investors if, for any reason, the Fund is unable to make sufficient or timely payments.

If you are looking for a safe, dependable resource for capital preservation that also provides an excellent income stream relative to risk, then we think Platinum Income Fund is an investment you should consider. To learn more about the Fund or to schedule a personalized presentation, please contact Liz Strathy at lizs@SoundEquity.com or 425-230-4732.

ABOUT US

Sound Equity is a private real estate lender founded in 2007. With offices in Seattle WA, Murrieta CA and San Diego, CA, Sound Equity has funded hundreds of millions in investment capital for qualified borrowers in West Coast markets and across the country. Today, Sound Equity lends tens of millions per month by providing high-levels of customer service, loan process efficiencies, honesty, integrity, high LTVs and competitive rates.

Disclaimer: Your loan to Sound Equity Platinum fund, LLC (the "Fund") is not guaranteed. The collateral and the reserve may not be sufficient to ensure principal and interest payments. The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete and must be read in conjunction with the Fund's private placement memorandum and its operating agreement. Past returns are not a guarantee of future results.

Copyright 2011-2018 Sound Equity, Inc. 2011-2018. DBO/CFL 603J505 & 603J678; BRE 01904375. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

