SoundBridge Academy Enrolls Thousands of Students

We had a problem with this and developed an in-depth online music production school affordable to everyone. Our Music Production Certificate is the most affordable comprehensive collection of music production courses available online, teaching you the practical application of fundamental music production theory & techniques professional audio engineers, sound designers and composers use daily. After enrolling, students obtain lifetime access to the courses and all future updates. The courses teach students the essentials & fundamentals of synthesis, audio processing, improvisation, sequencing and mixing & mastering - guiding them step-by-step towards creating commercial quality music through real examples. This way, students can learn the full breath of possibilities to make incredible music. The courses are software-agnostic, focusing on the techniques & theory of music production so students can work with any software they choose.

The SoundBridge Academy Music Production Certificate consists of six courses covering all the knowledge required to produce commercial ready music, including - Music Production 101 , Sound Design , Audio Processing , Composition & Sketching , Arrangement & Structure and Mixing & Mastering . Each course is taught by professional music producers and you're not expected to have any prior music production knowledge to start. You can also buy any of the six courses à la carte and finance them over 12 months for an amount anyone can afford. Upon completing all six courses the student will receive a SoundBridge Academy Certificate of Completion.

To date, SoundBridge Academy has enrolled thousands of satisfied students - acquiring several new students every week. The courses are practical, to-the-point, full of valuable tips and at a fraction of the price of comparable courses.

If you want to try SoundBridge Academy before enrolling, we provide our Music Production 101 course 100% free so you can start producing today.

