South Africa Restaurants, Fast Food and Catering Market Report 2021: Size of the Sector, Revenue and Market Share by Type of Outlet, Developments and Corporate Actions

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Restaurants, Fast Food and Catering Industry in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the restaurants, fast food and catering industry, including information on the size of the sector, revenue and market share by type of outlet, developments and corporate actions.

There are profiles of 53 companies including major players such as Famous Brands and Spur Corporation, fast food franchises such as KFC, Simply Asia and Kauai and catering companies including Bidvest Catering Services and Main Event Catering.



The Restaurants, Fast Food and Catering Industry

Lockdowns, supply chain constraints, unrest and load-shedding have had devastating consequences for South Africa's restaurant, fast food and catering industry. Forced closures during hard lockdown and restrictions since, including reduced trading hours, alcohol bans and limits on the number of patrons have resulted in ongoing challenges.

While fast food franchises have been relatively resilient, independent restaurants, coffee shops and fine dining restaurants have been significantly affected, and the catering industry has come to a standstill.

Claims and losses

As revenue dried up, many restaurants across the country closed down, including some well-known restaurants. Some establishments filed business interruption claims with insurers due to pandemic-related losses. Several insurers rejected claims, arguing that the losses were not caused by local occurrences of a notifiable disease within 40km of the business premises but to lockdown, the government and general public response to the pandemic. Policyholders sued and the Supreme Court of Appeal found in favour of the policyholders.

Restaurant and Consumer Trends

Technology and innovation continues to drive the industry. These include increasingly convenient online ordering options, more delivery options and dark kitchens, which prepare online food orders at centralised production facilities. Consumer lifestyle habits, shopping behaviour and food consumption patterns have changed and people are spending more time at home, ordering online, dining out nearer to home and reducing visits to malls.

The challenging trading conditions have forced restaurants to cut costs, streamline menus and use innovative marketing strategies and brand loyalty programmes.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development Initiatives

4.2. Africa

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. COVID-19

5.2. Unrest

5.3. Government Intervention

5.4. Economic Environment

5.5. Rising Input Costs

5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.7. Retail Developments

5.8. Cyclicality

5.9. Labour Resources

5.10. Environmental Concerns

5.11. Advertising and Marketing



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

Adega Restaurants CC

Air Chefs (SOC) Ltd

Anat Foods (Pty) Ltd

Andiccio 24 Head Office CC

Applecart Properties 42 (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Catering Services (Pty) Ltd

Burger Bistro Franchising (Pty) Ltd

Chickenland (Pty) Ltd

CSG Food Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Dulce Milkwood (Pty) Ltd

Eclectic Brands (Pty) Ltd

Empact Group (Pty) Ltd

Famous Brands Ltd

Feedem Group (Pty) Ltd

Fournews Developments (Pty) Ltd

Golden Fried Chicken (Pty) Ltd

Grand Parade Investments Ltd

Hentiq 2517 (Pty) Ltd

Hot Dog Cafe (Pty) Ltd

Hungry Lion Fast Foods (Pty) Ltd

Imperium Franchise Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Kauai Juice (Pty) Ltd

KFC (Pty) Ltd

King Pie Holdings (Pty) Ltd

KK Doughnuts SA (Pty) Ltd

Krugkor Franchise (Pty) Ltd

Laudian Franchise Management One (Pty) Ltd

Le Fera (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Main Event Catering (Pty) Ltd

Mochachos Franchise Management (Pty) Ltd

MSA Devco (Pty) Ltd

OBC Group (Pty) Ltd

Ocean Basket Franchise Company (Pty) Ltd

Open Food Group (Pty) Ltd

Par-Avion (Pty) Ltd

Pie City Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Pizza Hut (Pty) Ltd

Primi World (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Retsol Stores (Pty) Ltd

Roman's Pizza ( Pretoria ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Sandwich Baron Franchising CC

Seattle Coffee Company ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Simply Asia Franchise Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Sodexo Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Source Food Catering and Events (Pty) Ltd

Spur Corporation Ltd

Streamline Brands (Pty) Ltd

Sumptuous Caterers (Pty) Ltd

Tsebo Solutions Group (Pty) Ltd

View Rock Trading (Pty) Ltd

Why Cook (Pty) Ltd

Wiesenhof Coffee Roastery (Pty) Ltd

Xantium Trading 471 (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6y98b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

