South America OTR tire market is projected to reach USD2.64 billion by 2022, on the back of increasing usage in agriculture and industrial sectors. Based on vehicle type, South America OTR tire market has been majorly segmented into three categories, namely, mining, construction & industrial equipment; agriculture vehicles; and others. Among these categories, mining, construction & industrial equipment dominated the region's OTR tire market.
According to "South America OTR Tire Market By Vehicle Type, By Company, By Demand Category Forecast & Opportunities, 2022", some of the major players operating in South America OTR Tire Market are Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bridgestone Corporation, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd, Toyo Tire & Rubber Company, Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co. Ltd., Triangle Tyre Co. Ltd, CEAT Limited, etc.
Report Methodology
The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with OTR tire manufacturers, distributors, retailers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.
