Introducing the updated in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in South America.



Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Peru

Venezuela

Rest of South America

This report contains the Flexible Foam coverage as follows:

Polyether Slabstock

HR/CMHR Slabstock

Polyester Slabstock

Viscoelastic Foam

Moulded Foam for Automotive Seating

Moulded Foam for Commercial Vehicles

Other Transport Foam

Carpet Backing & NVH

Furniture Components

Semi-rigid Foam

Integral Skin Foam

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction Flexible Foam Products

1.2 Indicative Formulations

1.3 Abbreviations

2. Flexible Foam Product Description

2.1 Product Description

3. Key Market Players

3.1 Producers of Flexible Slabstock & Moulded Foam

4. Total South America Flexible Foam

4.1 Flexible Foam Trends - SA

4.2 Growth in Production of Flexible Foam

4.3 PU Production by Type and Country - South America

4.4 Flexible Foam Raw Material Consumption

4.5 Forecast Raw Material Consumption

5.1 Argentina

5.2 Brazil

5.3 Chile

5.4 Colombia

5.5 Peru

5.6 Venezuela

5.7 Rest of South America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c6jghq/south_america?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-america-polyurethane-chemicals-and-products-market-2017-2022-with-focus-on-flexible-foams-300656609.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

