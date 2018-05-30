South America Polyurethane Chemicals and Products Market 2017-2022 with Focus on Flexible Foams

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in South America 2018 - Volume 2 Flexible Foam" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Introducing the updated in-depth market report on Polyurethane Chemicals and Products in South America.
Geographical coverage of the report is as follows:
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Peru
- Venezuela
- Rest of South America
This report contains the Flexible Foam coverage as follows:
- Polyether Slabstock
- HR/CMHR Slabstock
- Polyester Slabstock
- Viscoelastic Foam
- Moulded Foam for Automotive Seating
- Moulded Foam for Commercial Vehicles
- Other Transport Foam
- Carpet Backing & NVH
- Furniture Components
- Semi-rigid Foam
- Integral Skin Foam
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction Flexible Foam Products
1.2 Indicative Formulations
1.3 Abbreviations
2. Flexible Foam Product Description
2.1 Product Description
3. Key Market Players
3.1 Producers of Flexible Slabstock & Moulded Foam
4. Total South America Flexible Foam
4.1 Flexible Foam Trends - SA
4.2 Growth in Production of Flexible Foam
4.3 PU Production by Type and Country - South America
4.4 Flexible Foam Raw Material Consumption
4.5 Forecast Raw Material Consumption
5.1 Argentina
5.2 Brazil
5.3 Chile
5.4 Colombia
5.5 Peru
5.6 Venezuela
5.7 Rest of South America
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c6jghq/south_america?w=5
