South American Soccer Titans Argentina And Chile To Face Off In First International Match Held At The Renovated Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will play host to another historic event when South American soccer rivals Argentina and Chile clash on Thursday, September 5th at 7 p.m. in a friendly international match. This will be the first international soccer game played at the renovated stadium, which underwent a multi-million-dollar makeover. The two countries feature some of the best and most recognizable players in the world and will face each other for the first time in the United States since the 2016 Copa America Centenario when Chile defeated the Argentine squad 4-2 on penalty kicks.

Hit Song® Productions, a U.S.-based subsidiary of Champagne Productions Corporation (Canada), is proudly presenting this powerhouse game that will include a half-time show featuring the debut of HSP's first worldwide music single release.

Rodger Champagne, owner and CEO had this to say about the event: "We couldn't be more excited about this incredible soccer match between two soccer giants, Argentina and Chile, along with our very first pop single release! We're proud to launch the full U.S. operations of Hit Song® Productions at this inaugural mega sporting and entertainment event and establish ourselves as a world-class brand."

In addition, HSP is leaving a positive social impact and has partnered with several charities who will be direct beneficiaries of fund-raising efforts during the event. These include Homeboy Industries, Operation Smile and local soccer clubs in the Los Angeles area. Plus, one lucky local club will get the opportunity to escort some of the players onto the field for the pre-game ceremony through the Soccer Club Ticket Challenge.

Family-friendly priced tickets for this historic international match start at $25 and are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. For updates and further information visit HitSongProductions.com, and be part of the action following @hitsongpro across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

