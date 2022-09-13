South Carolina Institutes of Innovation and Information (SCIII) Expands its Board of Directors

The Organization Adds Two Leaders from Skysthelimit.org : Bo Ghirardelli and Laura Plato

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Carolina's Institutes of Innovation and Information (SCIII), an initiative and vision inspired by Sen. John L. Scott, Jr., is amplifying the state's seven four-year HBCUs through the creation of educational institutes that provide funding, resources, and access to networking partnerships with leaders in the business and philanthropic community. The institute will help bridge the gap among students, community and industry leaders, and significantly raise the profile of the state's HBCUs.

SCIII is pleased to announce that Skysthelimit.org 's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-Founder Bo Ghirardelli and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Laura Plato have both joined the organization's Board of Directors, signaling their firm commitment to expanding business opportunities and strengthening networking opportunities for students and recent graduates in the Black community. Their work with Sky's the Limit connects a vibrant digital community of mentors and young entrepreneurs of color to offer one-on-one coaching and access to game changing funding and resources. SCIII is excited to welcome them to the Board of Directors and looks forward to leveraging their deep experience and platform to create positive outcomes for South Carolina's HBCU students and graduates.

South Carolina has a rich history when it comes to educating people of color, and the state's seven HBCUs produce more than 50% of all Black college graduates statewide. The South Carolina General Assembly appropriated $18 million in 2021 towards the development of educational institutes at each of the state's seven HBCUs. Each institute was established with specific focuses and disciplines united to increase opportunities and exposure for their student bodies on campus and the surrounding community. The seven HBCUs include Allen University, Benedict College, Claflin University, Clinton College, Morris College, South Carolina State University and Voorhees University.

SCIII will strengthen the state's HBCUs by building pipelines from each Institute directly to opportunities in business and industry. The organization has every confidence that the addition of Ms. Plato and Mr. Ghirardelli will enhance its ability to create pathways to success for South Carolina's HBCU students and graduates.

SCIII's latest board meeting was held on August 23, 2022.

About SCIII:

