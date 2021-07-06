South East Asia $997.42 Million Mosquito Repellent Markets to 2027: Substantial Growth Owing to Prevalence of Mosquito Borne Diseases Including Dengue, Malaria, Lymphatic Filariasis

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South East Asia Mosquito Repellent Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Product Type, Distribution Channel, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South East Asia Mosquito Repellent Market valued at USD 997.42 Million in the year 2020 will continue to experience substantial growth owing to prevalence of various mosquito borne diseases including Dengue, Malaria, Lymphatic Filariasis in the region clubbed with economies such as Indonesia, Vietnam, witnessing growing number of individuals suffering from one of many mosquitos borne diseases, which will enhance the market.



Additionally, various awareness programmes and initiatives being undertaken by government through strategic partnership with various global institutes including WHO helps in highlighting sustained efforts in the prevention and control of various vector borne diseases. The vector borne diseases including Dengue and Malaria, and raising awareness among consumers regarding how improved urban housing and water and waste management helps in preventing mosquito breeding will facilitate the market growth in future.



In the South East Asia region, Indonesia dominated the Mosquito Repellent Market. Diseases transmitted by vectors and disease-carrying animals remain a public health concern in Indonesia because in addition to causing public health problems, they can also be fatal and cause outbreaks.



Furthermore, presence of large population base and growing middle income class with strong prevalence of various mosquito borne diseases backed with presence of major leading players in Indonesia and various disease elimination efforts being undertaken by government has been anticipated to propel the market growth in future.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of South East Asia Mosquito Market for the historical period of 2017-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses South East Asia Mosquito Repellent Market By Value.

The report analyses South East Asia Mosquito Repellent Market By Product Type (Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays/Aerosol, Mats, Cream & Oil, Others)

The report further assesses the South East Asia Mosquito Repellent Market By Distribution Channel (Large retail stores, Small retail stores, Specialty Stores, Online)

The South East Asia Mosquito Repellent has been analysed By Country ( Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , Malaysia , Vietnam , Myanmar , Rest of South East Asia )

, , , , , , Rest of ) The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Technological Innovations and SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Product Type, By Distribution Channel. Additionally, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include Reckitt Benckiser, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Godrej & Boyce, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Strategic Recommendations



4 Mosquito Repellent Market: Product Outlook



5 South East Asia Mosquito Repellent Market: An Analysis

5 1 By Value (2017-2026)

5 2 COVID- 19 Impact

6 South East Asia Mosquito Repellent Market: Segmental Analysis

6 1 By Product Type (2020, 2026)

6 2 South East Asia Mosquito Repellent Market: By Product Type, By Value, (2017-2026)

6 3 Market Attractiveness Chart of South East Asia Mosquito Repellent Market - By Product Type

6 4 By Distribution Channel (2020, 2026)

6 5 South East Asia Mosquito Repellent Market: By Distribution Channel, By Value, (2017-2026)

6 6 Market Attractiveness Chart of South East Asia Mosquito Repellent Market - By Distribution Channel

7 South East Asia Mosquito Repellent Market: Competitive Outlook

8 South East Asia Mosquito Repellent Market: Country Analysis

8 1 South East Asia Mosquito Repellent Market - Country Share (2020, 2026)

8 2 Market Attractiveness Chart of South East Asia Mosquito Repellent Market - By Country

8 3 Singapore Mosquito Repellent Market: Country Analysis

8 4 Indonesia Mosquito Repellent Market: Country Analysis

8 5 Thailand Mosquito Repellent Market: Country Analysis

8 6 Malaysia Mosquito Repellent Market: Country Analysis

8 7 Vietnam Mosquito Repellent Market: Country Analysis

8 8 Myanmar Mosquito Repellent Market: Country Analysis

8 9 Rest of South East Asia Mosquito Repellent Market, By Value (2017-2026)

9 South East Asia Mosquito Repellent Market Dynamics

9 1 Drivers

9 2 Restraints

9 3 Trends

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Major Technological Innovations and Mergers and Acquisitions

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

Reckitt Benckiser

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Godrej & Boyce

Henkel AG & Company

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjelke

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

