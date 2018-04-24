South Jeffco Sports Association to Outfit All Players in Guardian Cap Helmets

SJSA is pleased to announce that they are joining the growing ranks of high schools and youth leagues who have implemented the Guardian Cap helmet covers for football players within the organization. Brian A. Goodwin, Executive Sports Director for the SJSA, added: "We teach and train our coaches to take the head out of the tackle, we practice smarter to aid in reducing injuries and we use the best technology available to reduce the impact to the head! We will put our players in the best uniforms, helmets and body pads to further the enjoyment of the game. We believe the Guardian Cap will provide additional safety for our players."

In addition to SJSA, Jeffco Public Schools became the first school district in the nation to implement the Guardian Cap across all athletes in 2015; Pueblo D70 was the second district in Colorado in 2017, and Harrison School District 2 recently implemented for all athletes in 2018.

"We're proud to partner with the SJSA, a program that clearly prioritizes player safety, and we'd like to commend them for implementing such a multifaceted safety program," said Erin Hanson, Guardian's CEO.

About South Jeffco Sports Association:

South Jeffco Sports Association, functioning exclusively for charitable purposes, provides recreational sports activities for the K – 8th grade youth of the South Jefferson County area. Our program seeks to provide opportunities that promote skill development, sportsmanship and positive self-growth. SJSA strives to put our athletes first, provide a safe, fun and competitive learning environment for all levels of the youth athlete. SJSA takes pride in building a unified community and an organization to develop kids emotionally, physically and mentally through athletics.

About Guardian Caps:

Guardian Caps are lightweight, padded covers that augment existing helmets to increase pliability, which more effectively manages energy and mitigate repetitive, cumulative blows. Guardian Caps have been on the field since 2012 and are used by 90,000 athletes, 800+ high schools, and 80+ college programs including Clemson, Arkansas, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Rutgers, and more.

