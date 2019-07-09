South Suburban Economic Growth Initiative Announces Food Co-Packing Expansion Opportunity in Chicagoland for Co-Manufacturers and Food Businesses

CHICAGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Suburban Economic Growth Initiative (SSEGI) announces a food co-packing expansion opportunity in Chicago's South Suburbs. SSEGI has partnered with New Food Strategies (NFS) to design and launch a food processing innovation park, leveraging NFS's experience working with early-stage and mid-size food companies. The development group is seeking an anchor tenant for this multi-use facility that is strategically located near a skilled talent pool with excellent transportation access.

Attractive financing and lease rates are available for this built-to-suit facility. The park will incorporate various business support services to tenants, including shared logistics, warehousing and other costs. Local partners will design and deliver training programs targeted at food processing.

"This new facility will have the spaces and services firms need to innovate and test cutting-edge products and technologies," said John Geocaris, Founder and Managing Director of New Food Strategies.

"The South Suburbs are primed for growth," said Kristi DeLaurentiis, Executive Director of the South Suburban Mayors and Managers Association (SSMMA, a lead partner in SSEGI). "The area is coming together, pooling our resources and collaborating to support strategic development. We're seeing new investments and bringing new resources to the table to get deals done."

To learn more about this exceptional opportunity, please contact John Geocaris at jgeocaris@newfoodstrategies.com or Matt Schuneman at matt@rw-ventures.com.

About New Food Strategies

Founded by John Geocaris, an accomplished food industry executive who led his own food startup to over $250 million in sales, New Food Strategies helps early-stage and mid-size food companies navigate the environment of fast growth. With years of experience effectively managing facilities, supply chains, organizational development and production in various high-growth situations, New Food Strategies knows how to balance the critical decisions of today with a company's vision for months and years from now. To learn more visit https://www.newfoodstrategies.com/ .

About the South Suburban Economic Growth Initiative (SSEGI)

SSEGI is a comprehensive effort to transform Chicago's South Suburbs, reestablishing them as prosperous communities. Launched in 2017 by a cross-sector leadership group, SSEGI is implementing inclusive programs through a network of businesses, economic developers, service providers and municipalities. To learn more, contact Jay Readey at jay@rw-ventures.com.

