Southcentral Foundation Accepts Second Malcolm Baldrige Award

BALTIMORE, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southcentral Foundation accepted its second Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in Baltimore, Maryland. SCF Board of Directors Chairman James Segura and President/CEO Dr. Katherine Gottlieb attended the Baldrige National Quest for Excellence Conference and accepted the award, the nation's highest for performance excellence, on behalf of the Anchorage-based health care organization.

Southcentral Foundation President/CEO Dr. Katherine Gottlieb and members of the SCF Board of Directors accept the Malcolm Baldrige Award. From left: Karen Caindec, James Segura, Dr. Katherine Gottlieb, Dr. Terry Simpson and Charles Akers.

The U.S. Congress created the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program and the award in 1987 to disseminate and share best-practice performance strategies to help the nation make advancements in innovations and quality. The Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award is a Presidential-level honor given to organizations that demonstrate performance excellence, thoughtful leadership, outstanding quality management, innovation, and improvement. Applicants for the award are judged based on seven criteria including leadership, strategy, operations, and results.

"This award reflects the collaborative effort of our Tribal leadership, customer-owners, and employees who strive for excellence in all aspects of Southcentral Foundation's Nuka System of Care," said President/CEO Dr. Katherine Gottlieb. "Our dedication to excellence and innovation is unwavering and I am proud to accept this award on behalf of all of the dedicated employees at SCF."

In addition to receiving the Malcolm Baldrige Award, Southcentral Foundation's culture of innovation and improvement has resulted in the following:

97% patient satisfaction rate (2017)

95% employee satisfaction rate (2017)

40% reduction in emergency room visits (2000-2017)

36% drop in hospital discharges (2000-2017)

SCF is the only organization to receive the Malcolm Baldrige Award in the health care sector twice, and was one of four businesses to accept this presidential award for 2017. More than 3,660 organizations from around the world have sought to learn from SCF's best practices.

About Southcentral Foundation

Southcentral Foundation is an Alaska Native-owned, nonprofit health care organization. Managing more than 80 health care programs and services, SCF serves 65,000 Alaska Native and American Indian people in Anchorage, the Mat-Su Borough, and 55 rural villages in the Anchorage Service Unit.

