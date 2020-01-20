Southeast Asia and Chinese Taipei PC Games Report 2019 and 5-Year Forecast to 2023 - PC & Mobile Game Revenue Projected to Pass $8.3 Billion in 2023 with 320 Million Gamers
Jan 20, 2020, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia and Chinese Taipei PC Games Report & Five Year Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Southeast Asia is the world's fastest-growing region for PC online games revenue. The region is also home to the fastest-growing market for esports. Teams, tournaments, and investment are all hot in the region, with no sign of slowing down.
Improvements in internet infrastructure as well as disposable income, coupled with demand for esports games, tournaments, streaming, and more, have set the stage for continued growth in the next 5 years. Investment in the region by multinational companies and country governments will continue to boost this growth.
The region represents a huge opportunity however each country's different culture, gamer preferences, and spending behaviors means there is no one size fits all approach to the region. Further, while the regulatory landscape is more relaxed than China, several countries have regulations that do impact strategy for the region.
This report covers Southeast Asia and Chinese Taipei (also referred to as Greater Southeast Asia, or GSEA). SEA countries in this report are Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Each has a unique personality, gamer base, spending level, and technology infrastructure.
The report includes Chinese Taipei into our Asia reports rather than with mainland China, because as a games market it does not have much in common with mainland China. Some of the major international game publishers and platform providers wrap Chinese Taipei into Asia instead of Greater China, and we have followed their lead.
Key takeaways from the analysis:
- Southeast Asia is the world's fastest growing region for PC online games revenue.
- PC and mobile game revenue for Southeast Asia + Chinese Taipei (also referred to as Greater Southeast Asia and GSEA) will exceed $5 billion in 2019 and is projected to pass $8.3 billion in 2023 with 320 million gamers.
- Internet user penetration in Southeast Asia (SEA) and Chinese Taipei is projected to pass 99% by 2023, up from 77% in 2019.
- Esports is the most important driver of growth in the games industry in Asia, with an overwhelming majority of Asia's gamers actively playing or competing in esports games.
- 95% of PC gamers in GSEA play esports games or compete in esports.
- There are more than half a billion smartphone users, rising to 628 million by 2023. This also benefits PC gamers as smartphone users engage with PC esports live streams through mobile platforms.
- Internet cafes still play a strong role in growing and sustaining esports in the region and are becoming a central location for publishers to play host to esports events and event finals, especially amateur and online events which are becoming increasingly popular in the region.
What's included:
- A comprehensive analysis of the SEA region as a whole and by individual country, including:
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- Chinese Taipei
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Market model and 5-year forecast through 2023 by games segment
- Growth drivers and trends
- Qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, demographics, behavior, and usage for PC online games
- Top games, publishers, and gaming hardware
- Discovery and distribution
- Spending and payments
- Esports
- 162 slides, 100+ data exhibits
7 countries in the report:
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Chinese Taipei
Exhibits for each of the 7 countries in the report:
- Macroeconomic data
- PC games market
- Regulatory bodies
- Payment options
- Tournaments Overview
- Top games
- Spending
- Spending by platform
- Gaming hours per week by genre
Data exhibits list:
- Macroeconomic data
- PC games market
- PC gamers, ARPU, and revenue
- Market model
- Esports tournament summary by country
- Esports tournaments
- Internet cafes by country
- Gaming locations
- Practice and competition locations
- Age, gender, and occupation
- Devices used for gaming
- Gamers who play esports games
- Internet cafe sessions per week
- Internet cafe hours per week
- Internet cafe spending per week
- Importance of PC games
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gfxzt4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article