Southeast Asia Industrial Water Solutions Market Growth Opportunities to 2022

The "Growth Opportunities in SEA Industrial Water Solutions Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Southeast Asian (SEA) industrial water solutions market, comprising of water and wastewater treatment solutions for industries and associated services such as design & engineering, operation and maintenance, and spare parts, is growing steadily due to the region-wide economic development.
The market is likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% between 2017 and 2022, propelled by the strong industrial growth across SEA, tightening regulations surrounding water use and discharge, the emergence of difficult-to-treat process waters in Food and Beverage (F&B) and Electrical and Electronics (E&E) industries and the volatility and scarcity of water resources across the rapidly urbanizing SEA region.
Apart from offering an analysis of market growth factors, this study offers additional insights into the competitive landscape, an analysis of country attractiveness for further investment, and insights into broader policy and technology trends influencing the industrial water solutions market. The industrial water solutions market in SEA is still nascent with a highly fragmented market. Water market leaders from Japan, North America, and Europe have already begun capitalizing on the largely underdeveloped market.
Key companies in the region include Veolia, Suez, Evoqua, Hyflux, Swing, Fuji Enviro, ch2m Hill, Darco, and number of smaller market disruptors and agitators. Although Singapore and Malaysia are currently the markets with the most activity, developing markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines are expected to offer strong growth opportunities in the coming years. In terms of market segment performance, F&B and palm oil industries will offer the strongest short-term growth opportunities, while the E&E segment will be a good long-term bet.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
Purpose of this Experiential Study
5 Step Process to Transformational Growth
Strategic Imperatives for Market Participants
2. Market Overview
Definitions
Scope of the Study
Market Value Chain
Market Value Chain-Discussion
Market Drivers and Restraints
Drivers-Discussion
Restraints-Discussion
3. Competitive Landscape
Market Landscape
Market Landscape by Country
Competitive Landscape in SEA (Porter's Five Forces)
Country Attractiveness (Based on Five Forces Analysis)
Country Attractiveness-Discussion
4. Policy and Technology Insights
Policy Roadmap
Technology Roadmap
Emerging Treatment Processes
Policy and Technology Roadmap-Discussion
5. Market Forecasts
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Country
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Revenue Forecast-Discussion
6. Trends
Macro to Micro Visioning
Trends Impacting Industrial Water Solutions Market
Top Predictions for the Industrial Water Solutions Market
7. Growth Pipeline
Levers for Growth
8. Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1-Industry Consolidation
Growth Opportunity 2-Disruption and Collaboration
Growth Opportunity 3-Untapped Market Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 4-Potential Industrial Clusters
Growth Opportunity 5-Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS)
Growth Opportunity 6-New Business Models
Growth Opportunity 7-Minimal Liquid Discharge (MLD)
Growth Opportunity 8-Plug-and-play Treatment Systems
Growth Opportunity 9-Circular Economy Solutions
Growth Opportunity 10-IoT in WWT
9. Growth Opportunities Matrix
Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunities Matrix
10. Growth Strategy and Implementation
Growth Strategies for Your Company
Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation
Legal Disclaimer
11. Appendix
List of Exhibits
