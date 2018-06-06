Southeast Asia Industrial Water Solutions Market Growth Opportunities to 2022

The Southeast Asian (SEA) industrial water solutions market, comprising of water and wastewater treatment solutions for industries and associated services such as design & engineering, operation and maintenance, and spare parts, is growing steadily due to the region-wide economic development.

The market is likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% between 2017 and 2022, propelled by the strong industrial growth across SEA, tightening regulations surrounding water use and discharge, the emergence of difficult-to-treat process waters in Food and Beverage (F&B) and Electrical and Electronics (E&E) industries and the volatility and scarcity of water resources across the rapidly urbanizing SEA region.

Apart from offering an analysis of market growth factors, this study offers additional insights into the competitive landscape, an analysis of country attractiveness for further investment, and insights into broader policy and technology trends influencing the industrial water solutions market. The industrial water solutions market in SEA is still nascent with a highly fragmented market. Water market leaders from Japan, North America, and Europe have already begun capitalizing on the largely underdeveloped market.

Key companies in the region include Veolia, Suez, Evoqua, Hyflux, Swing, Fuji Enviro, ch2m Hill, Darco, and number of smaller market disruptors and agitators. Although Singapore and Malaysia are currently the markets with the most activity, developing markets such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines are expected to offer strong growth opportunities in the coming years. In terms of market segment performance, F&B and palm oil industries will offer the strongest short-term growth opportunities, while the E&E segment will be a good long-term bet.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for Market Participants



2. Market Overview

Definitions

Scope of the Study

Market Value Chain

Market Value Chain-Discussion

Market Drivers and Restraints

Drivers-Discussion

Restraints-Discussion



3. Competitive Landscape

Market Landscape

Market Landscape by Country

Competitive Landscape in SEA (Porter's Five Forces)

Country Attractiveness (Based on Five Forces Analysis)

Country Attractiveness-Discussion



4. Policy and Technology Insights

Policy Roadmap

Technology Roadmap

Emerging Treatment Processes

Policy and Technology Roadmap-Discussion



5. Market Forecasts

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast-Discussion



6. Trends

Macro to Micro Visioning

Trends Impacting Industrial Water Solutions Market

Top Predictions for the Industrial Water Solutions Market



7. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth



8. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Industry Consolidation

Growth Opportunity 2-Disruption and Collaboration

Growth Opportunity 3-Untapped Market Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 4-Potential Industrial Clusters

Growth Opportunity 5-Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS)

Growth Opportunity 6-New Business Models

Growth Opportunity 7-Minimal Liquid Discharge (MLD)

Growth Opportunity 8-Plug-and-play Treatment Systems

Growth Opportunity 9-Circular Economy Solutions

Growth Opportunity 10-IoT in WWT



9. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunities Matrix



10. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation

Legal Disclaimer



11. Appendix

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



Wabag

De.mem

Evoqua

Grundfos

CH2M

Black & Veatch

Aquatech

Arita

Tek

LG

Konzen

Riviva

NCE

Goshu Kohsan

Fuji Enviro

Rightledger

Darco

Swing

SUEZ

Kubota

Doromil

Meiden

Veolia

Hyflux

Matten Technologies

Quantum Hydromech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/83d4pr/southeast_asia?w=5





