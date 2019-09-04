Southeast Asia Switchgear Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia Switchgear Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Voltage, By Insulation,, By Types, By Applications, By Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Southeast Asia switchgear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-25

The power utilities and industrial application segments emerged as the major revenue shareholders across most of the Southeast Asian countries, by application, in the overall switchgear market in 2018. Additionally, growing FDI in the commercial and social infrastructure sectors in several Southeast Asia countries would also increase the demand for switchgears across applications such as offices, retail, educational buildings and healthcare during the forecast period.

The continuous and rapid growth in electricity demand along with emphasis being put on improving the electrification rate is expected to increase the demand for switchgears across the Southeast Asian region. Further, various government focus on capitalizing the potential of renewable sources for electricity generation, including setting up of new solar and wind power plants would lead to the development of new power generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure across the region. These factors would increase the demand for switchgears in the Southeast Asian region.



The low voltage switchgear segment acquired the highest market share in 2018, among all other voltage types due to their high consumption in the commercial and residential sectors. Further, gas insulated switchgears are expected to gain higher market share in the medium and high voltage categories, by insulation, over the coming years.



Among the Southeast Asian countries, Indonesia and Thailand are expected to hold the highest market revenue share in the overall switchgear market during the forecast period owing to major infrastructure development projects such as the EmSphere Mall, One Bangkok etc.



The report comprehensively covers the market by voltage, types, insulation, applications and countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the Southeast Asia switchgear market trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Some of the key players in the Southeast Asia switchgear market are Schneider, Siemens, ABB and Mitsubishi.

