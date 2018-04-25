Southern Current Appoints Jon Downey as Chief Executive Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Current's Management Committee unanimously votes to appoint Jon Downey as Chief Executive Officer. He will also continue in his current role as President.

Jon Downey, Southern Current President & CEO

Jon Downey was instrumental in both the execution and successful integration of the 2016 merger between Sustainable Energy Solutions and Solbridge Energy which formed Southern Current. He then played a critical role in Southern Currents capital raising efforts first with MMA Capital and then with New Energy Capital. In his role as President, Jon Downey has managed the rapid growth of all sectors of the Company's business.

"I am extremely proud of what we are building at Southern Current and grateful to the Members for this opportunity and their support," said Jon Downey.

"We are fortunate to work with an incredible team here at Southern Current, and Jon is a perfect fit to lead the business as President and CEO towards continued success and exciting new opportunities in the future," said Greg White, a Managing Member and Co-Founder.

"It has been a pleasure working with Jon these past few years. We are excited about the future and the leadership he brings to guide Southern Current into its next stage of growth," said Paul Fleury, a Managing Member and Co-Founder.

"Jon has been instrumental in building a company that is operationally and financially capable of executing at scale and with consistent quality. Southern Current now has multiple strategic opportunities for growth at a national level and I look forward to supporting Jon in growing our company," said John J. Pinto, a Managing Member.

"Jon Downey is a proven executive who has earned our respect. I have every confidence that Jon will continue to do an excellent job in leading Southern Current," said Kent Trowbridge, a Managing Member and Co-Founder.

About Southern Current: Southern Current, based in Charleston, SC, is a leading developer and installer in the utility-scale, commercial and residential solar markets with hundreds of systems currently providing power to customers across the Southeastern United States and expanding nationwide. Our integrated platform includes Project Development, Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Operations & Maintenance, Finance and Asset Management. www.southerncurrentllc.com

