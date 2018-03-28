Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Analyst Day: Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:00 noon - 3:30 p.m. Eastern

Interested parties may listen to the live webcast and view the presentation materials on the Southwest website at www.swgasholdings.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that day following completion of the presentation, and it will also be accessible on the Southwest website at www.swgasholdings.com.

Southwest Gas Holdings has two business segments:

Southwest Gas Corporation provides safe and reliable natural gas service to over two million customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California.

Centuri Construction Group, Inc. is a comprehensive construction services enterprise dedicated to meeting the growing demands of North American utilities, energy, and industrial markets. Centuri derives revenue from installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance of energy distribution systems, and developing industrial construction solutions.

