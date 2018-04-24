Southwest Geophysics Merges with SCST to Enhance and Complement Solutions

Established in 2004, Southwest Geophysics is comprised of skilled geophysicists providing state-of-the-art geophysical services; nondestructive and relatively unobtrusive subsurface investigations. Their innovative and cost-effective methods help reduce explorative costs and assist in mitigating against unexpected site conditions. The use of geophysics provides pragmatic data relating to structural, geotechnical, geologic, and hydraulic conditions as well as subsurface infrastructure. "Southwest Geophysics is excited about the merger with SCST," says Hans van de Vrugt, Principal Geophysicist at Southwest Geophysics. "We have a long-standing relationship working together for many of the same clients. This merger will allow us to collaborate and continue to provide our expertise across a broader range of clients across the United States."

About SCST, Inc.

Established in 1959, SCST (fka. Southern California Soil & Testing) is a professional engineering firm headquartered in San Diego with additional offices located in Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Fresno, Chicago, and Milwaukee. A certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE), SCST has a diverse background working on a variety of projects in both the public and private sectors offering environmental science & engineering, geotechnical engineering, geophysics, special inspection & materials testing, facilities consulting, and telecom & utilities services.

