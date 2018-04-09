S&P Global Completes Acquisition of Kensho

NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Kensho Technologies Inc. ("Kensho"). Kensho is a leading edge provider of next-generation analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data visualization systems to Wall Street's premier global banks and investment institutions, as well as the National Security community. The acquisition was announced on March 6, 2018.