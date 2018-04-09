S&P Global Completes Acquisition of Kensho

NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Kensho Technologies Inc. ("Kensho"). Kensho is a leading edge provider of next-generation analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data visualization systems to Wall Street's premier global banks and investment institutions, as well as the National Security community. The acquisition was announced on March 6, 2018.
About S&P Global
S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 20,000 employees in 31 countries. For more information visit: www.spglobal.com.
