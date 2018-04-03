S&P Global Schedules 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement/Conference Call for Thursday, April 26, 2018

Douglas L. Peterson, President and CEO; Ewout Steenbergen, Executive Vice President and CFO; and Chip Merritt, Vice President, Investor Relations, will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on April 26, 2018, to discuss the Company's first quarter 2018 results. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions: Live and Replay

The webcast will be available live and as an archived replay through the Company's Investor Relations website at http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The archived replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will remain available for one year.

Telephone Access: Live and Replay

The call begins at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Please dial in by 8:20 a.m.

- For callers in the U.S.: (888) 391-6568

- For callers outside the U.S.: +1 (415) 228-4733 (long distance charges will apply)

- The conference passcode is "S&P Global"

The recorded telephone replay will be available beginning two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available until May 26, 2018.

- For callers in the U.S.: (866) 481-6886

- For callers outside the U.S.: +1 (203) 369-1567 (long distance charges will apply)

Presenters' Slides & Remarks

The presenters' slides will be made available for downloading at the conclusion of the call. The final remarks will be available for downloading the following day. For these documents and any additional information provided during the presentation, go to http://investor.spglobal.com/Quarterly-Earnings.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 20,000 employees in 31 countries. For more information visit www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relations: http://investor.spglobal.com

Get news direct via RSS:

http://investor.spglobal.com/RSS-Feeds/Index?keyGenPage=1073751617

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

Chip Merritt

Vice President, Investor Relations

(212) 438-4321 (office)

chip.merritt@spglobal.com

For questions regarding call access:

Celeste M. Hughes

Senior Manager, Communications and Shareholder Relations

(212) 438-2192 (office)

celeste.hughes@spglobal.com

News Media:

Jason Feuchtwanger

Director, Corporate Media Relations

(212) 438-1247 (office)

(347) 419-4169 (mobile)

jason.feuchtwanger@spglobal.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-schedules-1st-quarter-2018-earnings-announcementconference-call-for-thursday-april-26-2018-300623751.html

SOURCE S&P Global

Related Links

http://www.spglobal.com

