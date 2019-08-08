Spain Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Analysis & Opportunities, 2016-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spain Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile payment industry in Spain is expected to record a CAGR of 20.5% to reach US$ 171,977.1 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 20.1% during 2018-2025.



This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Spain. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Spain.



Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Spain .

. Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Spain .



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Spain Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness



3 Spain Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis



4 Spain Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel



5 Spain Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



6 Spain Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



7 Spain Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



8 Spain Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



9 Spain Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



10 Spain Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



11 Spain Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



12 Spain Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



13 Spain Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



14 Spain Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



15 Spain Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



16 Spain Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



17 Spain Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



18 Spain Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



19 Spain Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



20 Spain Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



21 Spain Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



22 Spain Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



23 Spain Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



24 Spain Mobile Payment in Entertainment, Gaming and Event Pay: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



25 Spain Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



26 Spain Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



27 Spain Domestic Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



28 Spain International Remittance through Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



29 Spain Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025



30 Spain Mobile Payment Analysis by Investment Products and Services Categories



31 Spain Mobile P2P Lending Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



32 Spain Charity and Crowd Funding Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



33 Spain Social Gifting Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



34 Spain Fee Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



35 Spain P2G Mobile Payment Market Size by Key Categories



36 Spain Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



Companies Mentioned



BBVA Wallet

Apple Pay

Samsung Pay

Alipay

Union Pay

Google Pay

