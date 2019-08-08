Spain Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Analysis & Opportunities, 2016-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spain Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile payment industry in Spain is expected to record a CAGR of 20.5% to reach US$ 171,977.1 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 20.1% during 2018-2025.

This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Spain. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Spain.

Reason to Buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Spain.
  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.
  • Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Spain.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Spain Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

3 Spain Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis

4 Spain Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel

5 Spain Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

6 Spain Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

7 Spain Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

8 Spain Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

9 Spain Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

10 Spain Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

11 Spain Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

12 Spain Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

13 Spain Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

14 Spain Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

15 Spain Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

16 Spain Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

17 Spain Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

18 Spain Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

19 Spain Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

20 Spain Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

21 Spain Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

22 Spain Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

23 Spain Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

24 Spain Mobile Payment in Entertainment, Gaming and Event Pay: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

25 Spain Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

26 Spain Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

27 Spain Domestic Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

28 Spain International Remittance through Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

29 Spain Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025

30 Spain Mobile Payment Analysis by Investment Products and Services Categories

31 Spain Mobile P2P Lending Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

32 Spain Charity and Crowd Funding Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

33 Spain Social Gifting Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

34 Spain Fee Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025

35 Spain P2G Mobile Payment Market Size by Key Categories

36 Spain Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Companies Mentioned

  • BBVA Wallet
  • Apple Pay
  • Samsung Pay
  • Alipay
  • Union Pay
  • Google Pay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lsfyz1

