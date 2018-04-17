Spartan Motors' Utilimaster To Showcase Ford Transit Utility Van Upfit Solution At 2018 NAFA Institute And Expo

The Utilimaster utility Transit van features a Volta hybrid-battery system capable of providing maximum worksite power in a small space to fit in the Transit platform. The vehicle's near-silent, emission-free exportable power solution is used to power the required tools and equipment to service mobile worksites. The van is a result of the Utilimaster Work-Driven Design™ process, a deep-dive discovery method developed to engineer vehicles to match fleet customers' specific business objectives.

"The NAFA Institute and Expo provides us with an excellent opportunity to connect with industry fleet managers, who are our partners in designing vehicle solutions to support our customers' needs," said Tom Ninneman, Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services President. "We're showcasing our Ford Transit utility upfit which demonstrates our ability to support utility and telecom fleets. Our custom work spaces are built from heavy-duty materials and components to ensure our customers are able to respond to any challenges they face. They're best-in-class for a reason."

Designed by expert engineers who understand tradespeople's industry-specific jobs and tools, the Ford Transit Utility upfit provides the appropriate storage, work benches, and power sources to support the customer until the job is done.

The NAFA Institute and Expo is the premiere event for networking with fleet professionals from all over the world, experiencing the latest services and products and receiving the most up-to-date training and education in the industry. For more information, visit www.nafainstitute.org.

Spartan Motors, Inc. is a leading designer, engineer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of specialty vehicles, specialty chassis, vehicle bodies, and parts for the fleet and delivery, recreational vehicle (RV), emergency response, defense forces, and contract assembly (light/medium duty truck) markets. The Company's brand names — Spartan Motors, Spartan Specialty Vehicles, Spartan Emergency Response, Spartan Parts and Accessories, Smeal, and its family of brands, including Ladder Tower™ and UST®; and Utilimaster®, a Spartan Motors Company — are known for quality, durability, performance, customer service, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Wisconsin, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $707 million in 2017. Visit Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

