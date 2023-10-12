Spatial DNA Selected to Join L-SPARK's Milestone 10th SaaS Accelerator Cohort

News provided by

Spatial DNA

12 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - On October 4, 2023, L-SPARK proudly announced the inclusion of Spatial DNA in its prestigious 10th SaaS accelerator cohort. This significant milestone emphasizes the accelerator's commitment to nurturing innovative startups in the B2B SaaS space, setting the stage for accelerated growth.

Spatial DNA has been handpicked by L-SPARK's esteemed Selection Committee, comprising seasoned investors and strategic partners, for its potential to excel in the program. Through this exclusive opportunity, Spatial DNA will benefit from expert mentorship, enabling the refinement of product-market-fit, sales and marketing strategies, and fostering invaluable connections within the investor community in preparation for fundraising endeavours.

The 10th cohort is a select group of seven forward-thinking companies, Spatial DNA being one of them. Notably, previous L-SPARK cohorts have achieved 7 successful exits and garnered more than $150 million in follow-on funding, a testament to the program's effectiveness.

"We eagerly anticipate the collaboration with L-SPARK and are filled with excitement and optimism about the remarkable journey ahead. We firmly believe that this opportunity will pave the way for substantial achievements," said Todd Lewis, CEO at Spatial DNA.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact Todd Lewis at [email protected] 

About Spatial DNA – spatialdna.com

Spatial DNA is an integration platform to access The Right Data, in The Right System, at The Right Time. Spatial DNA streamlines work processes by automating information flow across organizations. It simplifies work and boosts productivity with workflows built from decades of experience in manufacturing, local government, and infrastructure.

About L-SPARK - l-spark.com

L-SPARK is Canada's leading accelerator for Software as a Service (SaaS) companies, and also offers targeted programs in partnership with leading corporations in MedTech, Autonomous Vehicles, IoT and CyberSecurity. L-SPARK delivers results through intensive mentorship and access to their network of top investors, expert advisors, talent and prospective partners and customers. Their corporate acceleration programs give companies exclusive access to leading edge technology and help build the foundation and metrics to raise capital, grow revenues, and reach global markets and partners. 

SOURCE Spatial DNA

