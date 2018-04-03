Speaker Line-up Announced for Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) Day 2018

QSP Day, hosted by Applied BioMath and sponsored by MIT Department of Biological Engineering, occurs Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Samberg Conference Center, MIT Chang Building in Cambridge, MA. Previously, Applied BioMath announced Douglas A. Lauffenburger, PhD, MIT as the keynote speaker. Additional speakers include Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Rupert Davies, PhD, Zymeworks. Alison Betts, PhD, Pfizer will also present "Use of Modeling & Simulation to compare Pfizer's new generation HER2 ADC (PF-06804103) with Kadcyla™: a focus on PK and efficacy" at QSP Day 2018.

"This is a very exciting lineup of speakers for QSP Day 2018," said John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President, and CEO, Applied BioMath. "Each of these presentations demonstrate innovative modeling and simulation approaches to drug R&D."

Abstract submission is open to all undergraduate, graduate, postdoctoral, industry, faculty and staff in any computational biology field. Three abstracts will be invited to give a 15-minute lightning talk during the conference. In addition, cash prizes will be awarded to the top three student posters, with first place receiving $1,000, second place receiving $500, and third place receiving $200.

For more information and to register, visit www.appliedbiomath.com/QSPDAY_2018.

About Applied BioMath

Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying mechanistic modeling to drug research and development, helps biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies answer complex, critical Go/No-go decisions in R&D. Applied BioMath leverages biology, proprietary mathematical modeling and analysis technology, high-performance computing, and decades of industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, and the best path forward. Our involvement shortens project timelines, lowers cost, and increases the likelihood of a best-in-class drug. We provide clarity to complex situations, answer otherwise unanswerable questions, and our approach, when validated in the clinic, is 10x more accurate than traditional methodologies.

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

Press contact:

Kristen Zannella

kristen.zannella@appliedbiomath.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speaker-line-up-announced-for-quantitative-systems-pharmacology-qsp-day-2018-300623603.html

SOURCE Applied BioMath, LLC

Related Links

http://www.appliedbiomath.com

