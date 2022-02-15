Specialty Chemicals Market In the US to Grow by USD 40.48 billion| 17,0000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 15, 2022, 04:15 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The specialty chemicals market size in the US will grow by USD 40.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to register an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.00% during the forecast period, according to the market outlook report from Technavio. This market analysis report also offers a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.
Read Our Free Sample Report for more CAGR and YOY Growth Rate Insights
The specialty chemicals market in us report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The market is driven by increasing demand for recycled plastics. Recycled plastics offer new possibilities for reducing waste, lowering energy consumption and carbon emissions, and decreasing water consumption to achieve high quality and performance. An increase in the adoption of green options for various applications has augmented the demand for recycled plastics, which has raised the demand for plastic additives in recycled plastics at a significant pace. In addition, the growing demand for bio-based chemicals is another factor expected to emerge as the key specialty chemicals market trend in the US. The demand for biodegradable plastics is increasing significantly in daily consumer goods applications, especially in the packaging industry. The growing need for waste management has given impetus to the bio-based resins industry. They are manufactured from raw materials obtained from sugarcane, wood pulp, and many other renewable sources.
However, stringent regulations and policies is hindering the specialty chemicals market growth in the US. The regulation 310 CMR 7.18(30) in the US provides a VOC limit for adhesives, such as specialty chemicals for industrial and commercial applications. Specialty chemicals vendors should comply with these standards to meet VOC requirements and avoid consequences. Such stringent regulations and policies on the use of adhesives are likely to hinder the growth of the specialty chemicals market in the US during the forecast period.
View Market Outlook for additional factors influencing the market's growth
The Specialty Chemicals Market in the US is segmented by Type (Adhesives, Electronic chemicals, Water treatment chemicals, Specialty mining chemicals, and Others) and Function (specialty coatings, catalysts, specialty pigments, antioxidants, and others). The adhesives type segment held the largest specialty chemicals market share in 2021 and will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growing demand for surfactants or adhesives type is due to the rising use of cosmetics and personal care products such as hair care, skincare, and baby care, among others. In terms of function, the specialty coatings segment accounted for the largest revenue in the market during 2021. Companies in the market are offering innovative specialty coatings to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, 3M Co. offers specialty chemicals that are specially formulated to protect porous surfaces such as concrete, stone, and tile from both water and oil-based stains, under the brand name of 3M.
Download Sample Report for More highlights on each contributing segment.
The specialty chemicals market in us covers the following areas:
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Specialty Chemicals Market In US Sizing
Specialty Chemicals Market In US Forecast
Specialty Chemicals Market In US Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- BASF SE
- Corteva Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- H.B. Fuller Co.
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Huntsman Corp.
- LANXESS AG
Related Reports:
Specialty Chemicals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Organic Pigments Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
|
Specialty Chemicals Market In US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.00%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 40.48 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.00
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., BASF SE, Corteva Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., and LANXESS AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Adhesives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Electronic chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Water treatment chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Specialty mining chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Function
- Market segments
- Comparison by Function
- Specialty coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Catalysts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Specialty pigments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Antioxidants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Function
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- BASF SE
- Corteva Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- H.B. Fuller Co.
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Huntsman Corp.
- LANXESS AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article