Specialty Chemicals Market In the US to Grow by USD 40.48 billion| 17,0000+ Technavio Reports

The specialty chemicals market in us report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The market is driven by increasing demand for recycled plastics. Recycled plastics offer new possibilities for reducing waste, lowering energy consumption and carbon emissions, and decreasing water consumption to achieve high quality and performance. An increase in the adoption of green options for various applications has augmented the demand for recycled plastics, which has raised the demand for plastic additives in recycled plastics at a significant pace. In addition, the growing demand for bio-based chemicals is another factor expected to emerge as the key specialty chemicals market trend in the US. The demand for biodegradable plastics is increasing significantly in daily consumer goods applications, especially in the packaging industry. The growing need for waste management has given impetus to the bio-based resins industry. They are manufactured from raw materials obtained from sugarcane, wood pulp, and many other renewable sources.

However, stringent regulations and policies is hindering the specialty chemicals market growth in the US. The regulation 310 CMR 7.18(30) in the US provides a VOC limit for adhesives, such as specialty chemicals for industrial and commercial applications. Specialty chemicals vendors should comply with these standards to meet VOC requirements and avoid consequences. Such stringent regulations and policies on the use of adhesives are likely to hinder the growth of the specialty chemicals market in the US during the forecast period.

The Specialty Chemicals Market in the US is segmented by Type (Adhesives, Electronic chemicals, Water treatment chemicals, Specialty mining chemicals, and Others) and Function (specialty coatings, catalysts, specialty pigments, antioxidants, and others). The adhesives type segment held the largest specialty chemicals market share in 2021 and will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growing demand for surfactants or adhesives type is due to the rising use of cosmetics and personal care products such as hair care, skincare, and baby care, among others. In terms of function, the specialty coatings segment accounted for the largest revenue in the market during 2021. Companies in the market are offering innovative specialty coatings to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, 3M Co. offers specialty chemicals that are specially formulated to protect porous surfaces such as concrete, stone, and tile from both water and oil-based stains, under the brand name of 3M.

Specialty Chemicals Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.00% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 40.48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.00 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., BASF SE, Corteva Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corp., and LANXESS AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

