Spectacular Elk Range Going On The Market

This versatile parcel could be utilized in many different ways: As a hunting preserve or retreat lodge, it offers unparalleled natural resources, including secluded woods, wildlife, and waterways. Nature can be enjoyed in all its splendor in a setting like few others with lush green forests surrounding sandstone cliffs, along with the strong possibility of experiencing the thrill of hearing an elk bugle.

As a commercial site, the tract presents many opportunities as well. It is conducive to manufacturing, data storage, or even to be used as corporate headquarters. The 90-acre partially improved aspect of the property offers three-phase power, a developed gas well, erosion & sediment controls, along with paved and gated private access roads.

Additionally the site includes 20 shovel-ready acres compacted for the building of heavy structures, nearby water and sewage, and limited access to a rail siding—all this in a business-friendly community without zoning restrictions.

Access to this unique Central Pennsylvania tract is quick and easy, just 10 minutes from Interstate Highway 80 at the Snow Shoe exit (#147).

Mr. Hanchar has been in business for 30+ years, during which time his company has achieved re-mining and restoration of several thousand acres in creation of this wildlife habitat and industrial site.

If you would like more information about this opportunity, please call Harry Hanchar at 814-345-5642, or email ELKRANGE@PENN.COM

Contact: Harry Hanchar

Phone: 814-345-5642

Email: ELKRANGE@PENN.COM

