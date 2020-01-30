Spectrum eSports Advisors Details Opportunities, Challenges in Esports for Gaming Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum eSports Advisors has developed a guide to help the gaming industry identify opportunities to participate in – and profit from – the rapidly growing popularity of esports.

The "Introduction to Esports" report has been developed by Spectrum Gaming Capital, a partner in Spectrum eSports Advisors, to help gaming stakeholders and investors, understand the opportunities and challenges inherent in esports. Email info@spectrumgamingcapital.com to receive a complimentary copy of the report.

"Everyone who witnesses the expanding popularity of esports has questions as to how to harness its popularity. This report is a first step in answering many of those basic questions, while keeping the industry focused on the larger goal: how to profit from this phenomenon," said Robert Heller, CEO of Spectrum Gaming Capital and a principal in Spectrum eSports Advisors.

Spectrum eSports Advisors – which includes experts Spectrum Gaming Capital, Spectrum Gaming Sports Group and Spectrum Gaming Hospitality Group – will assist clients in developing their strategic plans. Professionals in the group include:

Josh Faber , Esports Associate, Spectrum Gaming Group

, Esports Associate, Spectrum Gaming Group Robert Heller , CEO, Spectrum Gaming Capital and Principal, Spectrum eSports Advisors

, CEO, Spectrum Gaming Capital and Principal, Spectrum eSports Advisors Alex Igelman , LLB, Managing Director, Spectrum esports Advisors and founder of Millennial Esports Corp

, LLB, Managing Director, Spectrum esports Advisors and founder of Millennial Esports Corp Steven Ingis , Vice President, Legal & Regulatory Services, Spectrum Gaming Group

, Vice President, Legal & Regulatory Services, Spectrum Gaming Group David Isaacson , Vice President, Spectrum Gaming Capital

, Vice President, Spectrum Gaming Capital Adam Morrison , Esports Associate, Spectrum Esports Advisors

, Esports Associate, Spectrum Esports Advisors Michael Pollock , Managing Director, Spectrum Gaming Group

, Managing Director, Spectrum Gaming Group Roy Student , Senior Advisor, Spectrum eSports Advisors

About Spectrum Gaming Group: Spectrum eSports Advisors is a unit of Spectrum Gaming Group, a non-partisan consultancy that specializes in the economics, regulation, and policy of legalized gambling worldwide. We have provided independent research and professional services to public- and private-sector clients since 1993. We bring a wide industry perspective to every engagement, having worked in 40 US states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents.

Spectrum Gaming co-organizes and co-produces the East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum (ECGC). The 2020 conference, the longest-serving gaming conference in the eastern United States, will be held April 27-28 in Atlantic City, and will include a panel on esports. Visit www.eastcoastgamingcongress.com to register. Spectrum also serves as Executive Director of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States.

About Spectrum Gaming Capital ("SGC"): SGC is a boutique financial advisory firm with a singular focus on the gaming & resort industries, globally, operating as a hybrid consultant and investment bank, serving developers, operators, investors, and boards.

SOURCE Spectrum eSports Advisors