Spectrum Pharmacy Institute Offers New Veterinary Compounding Training Class

The two-day accredited program provides the regulatory history of veterinary compounding along with pharmacology, compounding guidelines and options for the veterinary patient. The course is designed to help meet the challenges of customizing medications for a variety of species, along with the challenges of medication compliance. Instruction includes classroom and fully functional laboratory hands-on training.

Compounding for the Veterinary Patient is an interactive course presented at Spectrum Pharmacy Institute's compounding educational training facility in New Brunswick, NJ. Class instructor Brenda Poland, CPhT, is a compounding expert with more than thirty years' experience in veterinary compounding, retail, sterile and non-sterile human compounding.

Registration is now open for the new Compounding for the Veterinary Patient course. Classes are scheduled for three dates during 2018: May 17-18, August 9-10 and November 1-2. The course fee is $1,495. Early registration for the initial May 17-18 class qualifies for the 50 percent inaugural discount of $747.50, valid through April 4, 2018. To register, visit Spectrum Pharmacy Products.

All Spectrum Pharmacy Institute continuing education courses are reviewed by faculty of Rutgers University's Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy or the American College of Apothecaries. All the education programs are written and presented by subject matter experts.

Other classes offered at Spectrum Pharmacy Institute include:

May 9-11 • Aug 1-3 • Oct 24-26

Jul 18-20 • Oct 10-12

June 14-15 • Sep 8-9 • Nov 29-30

June 1-3 • Aug 17-19 • Nov 9-11

June 28-29 • Sep 20-21 • Dec 13-14

About Spectrum Pharmacy Institute (SPI)

Spectrum Pharmacy Institute is a 42,000-square foot pharmacy distribution, manufacturing, and training facility located in New Brunswick, New Jersey. SPI is committed to providing the finest academic learning experience in the industry. The Institute offers the latest comprehensive lecture-based and hands-on compounding education. Learning programs feature a cutting-edge multi-media, audio-visual classroom and laboratory experience, including ISO-Class 7 & 8 cleanrooms, fully functional teaching laboratories, current compounding equipment and supplies, and USP 800 compliant facilities.

Courses are written and presented by subject matter experts, and all education programs are reviewed by faculty of Rutgers University's Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy or the American College of Apothecaries, and jointly accredited with Spectrum Pharmacy Institute. For more information, visit spectrumpharmacyinstitute.com.

