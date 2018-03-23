SpeeCo® and Woods® Recall 4-Way Wedge Accessory for Log Splitters Due to Impact Injury Hazard

Hazard: The 4-way wedge accessory can loosen or detach from the log splitter during operation and strike an operator or bystander

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled 4-way wedge accessory and return it to the place of purchase or contact SpeeCo or Woods for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

SpeeCo at 800-525-8322 between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at speecoproductrecall@speeco.com or online at www.speeco.com and click on the recall information banner for more information.

Woods at 800-319-6637 for Tech Services between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at woodsproductrecall@woodsequipment.com or online at www.woodsequipment.com and click on the recall information banner for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 5,100, (In addition, about 40 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves 4-way wedge accessories used on SpeeCo, CountyLine, Country Tuff, and Woods hydraulic log splitters. These log splitter accessories were sold under the SpeeCo and Woods brand names. The SpeeCo brand has model numbers 577483 and 581199. The Woods brand model is 581196. Brand names and model numbers are printed on the packaging.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received one report of an operator struck by the 4-Way Wedge resulting in a concussion.

Sold At: Tractor Supply Company stores in the U.S. from July 2016 through January 2018 under the SpeeCo brand; Orscheln Farm & Home Stores in the U.S. from August 2017 through January 2018 under the SpeeCo brand and authorized Woods dealers in the U.S. and Canada from August 2017 through January 2018 under the Woods brand for about $70.

Importer: SpeeCo Inc. and Woods Equipment Company, of Oregon, Ill.

Distributor: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home Stores, and authorized Woods dealers

Manufactured in: China and India

In Conjunction With: Canada

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/66054r-eng.php

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

