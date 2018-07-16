SpeedNews To Host Key Business & General Aviation Conference & BCA Readership Awards Ceremony on October 2, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Week Network's SpeedNews Conferences, the world's most prominent developer of aerospace and aviation information-sharing events, today announced that its Business & General Aviation Conference will be held October 2, 2018 at Mountain Shadows in Paradise Valley, AZ. To register, visit http://speednews.com/business-and-general-aviation-industry-suppliers-conference/registration.

This event gathers equipment manufacturers and suppliers, MRO and IT suppliers, aviation marketing and business development professionals, analysts, economic development groups, and financial institutions that seek an in-depth understanding of the business and general aviation industry.

Industry experts and manufacturers will provide updates on the state of the industry, recovery trajectories within the market, and technology advancements. Various networking opportunities throughout the Conference will enable attendees to connect with colleagues, and develop valuable relationships with peers, influential decision makers and even competitors.

The content-rich agenda offers keynotes and panel presentations on topics including general and business aviation industry trends, OEM product strategy and market developments, and business aviation MRO, as well as a highly anticipated market forecast – all topics with immediate potential impact on the aviation industry. Scheduled speakers include representatives from Airbus Helicopters, Bombardier Business Aircraft, Bell Helicopter Textron, Dassault Falcon Jet, GAMA (General Aviation Manufacturers Association), Gulfstream Aerospace, amongst many others.

"Last year's Conference was a huge success, and we are looking forward to welcoming over 150 business professionals, manufacturers, suppliers, along with our keynote speakers to Arizona this October," says Joanna Speed, Managing Director, A&D and SpeedNews Conferences – Aviation Week Network. "This is a great opportunity for anyone involved in the Business & Aviation sectors to learn from the experts and to network."

The SpeedNews Business & General Aviation Conference concludes with a dinner celebrating the Inaugural BCA Readership Awards, recognizing leaders in business aviation that have demonstrated exceptional performance, technologies that have advanced the industry and individuals who have contributed to industry growth. Winners are determined by BCA subscribers – owners and operators, pilots, suppliers, and others who power the world of business aviation.

AeroDynamic Advisory, thyssenkrupp Aerospace and StandardAero are supporters of the SpeedNews Business & General Aviation Conference. More information on the event is available at http://speednews.com/business-and-general-aviation-industry-suppliers-conference/information.

For information about registering, or promotional and advertising opportunities, contact Joanna Speed at +1-424-465-6501 or jspeed@speednews.com. On Twitter, follow @speednewsconf (https://twitter.com/speednewsconf). For information about all SpeedNews events, visit http://speednews.com/all/conference.

The SpeedNews Business & General Aviation Conference is presented by SpeedNews Conferences and Aviation Week Network.

For 32 years, SpeedNews Conferences have delivered an array of information to the aviation industry that is unmatched in its quality and depth to stakeholders in commercial, defense, business and general aviation, aerospace manufacturing, raw materials, and M&A.





SpeedNews Conferences is the world's most prominent developer of aerospace and aviation information sharing events providing global aerospace and aviation leaders, executives, and decision makers with targeted industry information, data, updates, forecasts, and professional networking opportunities.





The Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries that has a database of 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week for analysis, marketing and intelligence. Customers include the world's leading manufacturers, suppliers, airlines, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this global market. The product portfolio includes Aviation Week & Space Technology, AC-U-KWIK, Aircraft Blue Book, Airportdata.com, Air Charter Guide, Air Transport World, AviationWeek.com, Aviation Week Intelligence Network, Business & Commercial Aviation, ShowNews, SpeedNews, Fleet and MRO forecasts, global maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) tradeshows and aerospace & defense conferences.





With over 200 trade and consumer exhibitions annually, Informa Exhibitions is a global market leader in such end markets as Boating, Beauty, Construction & Real Estate, Life Sciences, Maritime, Health & Nutrition, Agriculture and Pop Culture.

Joanna Speed



+1-424-465-6501



jspeed@speednews.com

