Spelt Market to grow by USD 15.29 Bn by 2026, Change In Food Preferences Among Consumers to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The spelt market size is expected to grow by USD 15.29 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The change in food preferences among consumers, increasing use of spelt as a substitute for other grains and increasing awareness of the health benefits of spelt will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of substitute products and side effects of spelt will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spelt Market 2022-2026

Spelt Market Segmentation

Product

Conventional Spelt



Organic Spelt

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Europe will account for 36% of market growth. The major spelt markets in Europe are Germany, the UK, Italy, and Spain. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in North America and South America. Over the course of the projection period, the growth of the spelt market in Europe will be aided by the rising number of health-conscious customers.

Spelt Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our spelt market report covers the following areas:

Spelt Market size

Spelt Market trends

Spelt Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing adoption of E-commerce channels as one of the prime reasons driving the spelt market growth during the next few years.

Spelt Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Spelt Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Spelt Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Ardent Mills LLC

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

CHS Inc.

Doves Farm Foods Ltd. Co.

Goodman Fielder Pty Ltd.

Hormel Foods Corp.

JBS SA

Kerry Group Plc

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings

Spelt Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist spelt market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the spelt market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the spelt market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of spelt market vendors

Spelt Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $15.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Italy, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ardent Mills LLC, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., CHS Inc., Doves Farm Foods Ltd. Co., Goodman Fielder Pty Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Kerry Group Plc, Marico Ltd., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Sharpham Park, Sysco Corp., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Marubeni Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Conventional spelt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Conventional spelt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Conventional spelt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Conventional spelt - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Conventional spelt - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Organic spelt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Organic spelt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Organic spelt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Organic spelt - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Organic spelt - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 89: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Ardent Mills LLC

Exhibit 93: Ardent Mills LLC - Overview



Exhibit 94: Ardent Mills LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Ardent Mills LLC - Key offerings

10.5 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 96: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Doves Farm Foods Ltd. Co.

Exhibit 100: Doves Farm Foods Ltd. Co. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Doves Farm Foods Ltd. Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Doves Farm Foods Ltd. Co. - Key offerings

10.7 JBS SA

Exhibit 103: JBS SA - Overview



Exhibit 104: JBS SA - Business segments



Exhibit 105: JBS SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: JBS SA - Segment focus

10.8 Nestle SA

Exhibit 107: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 108: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 110: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.9 Sharpham Park

Exhibit 112: Sharpham Park - Overview



Exhibit 113: Sharpham Park - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Sharpham Park - Key offerings

10.10 Sysco Corp.

Exhibit 115: Sysco Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Sysco Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Sysco Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Sysco Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 119: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Tyson Foods Inc.

Exhibit 124: Tyson Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Tyson Foods Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Tyson Foods Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

