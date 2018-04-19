Spending Cryptocurrency Made Easy with Launch of CryptoMaps

CryptoMaps enables people to discover local crypto-friendly merchants at one central, reliable source. Everything from ATMs, bars, brick-and-mortar stores and event venues are covered, providing users all necessary information in just a few taps. The app allows users to filter businesses by the type of currency that is accepted as well as services offered. Plus, the interactive map shows the proximity of merchants to users. Business owners can list on the app for free, gaining exposure on one of the most comprehensive directories on the market.

"As a cryptocurrency investor, I knew firsthand how difficult it was to discover businesses which accepted alternate forms of payment," said Craig Cole, chief executive officer and founder of CryptoMaps. "With CryptoMaps, virtual currency owners can easily connect with merchants who accept crypto, helping make crypto-transactions part of daily life, and ushering it into the mainstream."

As evidenced by the 2,000 percent growth of crypto-transactions between 2013 through 2017, virtual currency has already left an indelible mark on society. Consumers utilized virtual currency on merchant services for a monthly average of $190.2 million in 2017, in contrast to only $9.8 million a month in 2013, proving the ever-increasing consumer desire to make virtual currency part of day-to-day spending.

To download the app for iOS devices, click here. For more information on CryptoMaps, please visit the website.

About CryptoMaps

Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Los Angeles, CryptoMaps' mission is to facilitate commerce opportunities between consumers and merchants via its proprietary interactive map, enabling virtual currency owners to easily discover local cryptocurrency-friendly businesses. For business owners, CryptoMaps can help encourage transactions and increase profits through exposure to a highly-vetted built in user base with the intent to buy.

For more information, visit http://cryptomaps.info/ or follow CryptoMaps on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter.

