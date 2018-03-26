Sperry Launches New Spring/Summer 2018 Campaign, Reimagining Preppy Style for Everyone

With a brand history rooted in classic preppy style, Sperry has been providing firm footing to people from all walks of life since its conception in 1935. Today, Sperry is uniquely positioned to redefine style by today's reimagined standards and celebrate the values it has always represented in a way that resonates across a variety demographics. The new campaign democratizes traditional prep culture, opening the traditional preppy connotation up for interpretation by people outside traditional social circles. With true self-awareness and boldness, this campaign plays with the social values and material aspects of the prep lifestyle to break down barriers and allow consumers to truly style preppy in their own way.

"In an industry focused on individualism and immediacy, Sperry is an enduring cultural touchstone," says Thomas Kennedy, President of Sperry. "We're not a brand that chases trends, instead we're a brand that believes our true measure is our ability to resonate with people across time, across generations and across social borders and that's what we're celebrating with our new campaign. We see the timelessness and universality of our products as a way to bridge genders, styles and backgrounds. Everyone can wear our shoes and know they look and feel good."

Inspired by founder, Paul Sperry – a true innovator, who was anything but the stereotypical New Englander prepster, Sperry's brand purpose is to encourage everyone to find common ground. For over the past eight decades, the brand continues to help define the meaning of preppy, while embracing the truth that everyone - from eight to eighty - shares similar values to Sperry. At quick glance, Sperry wearers may seem worlds apart, but they are bridged by a desire for quality, reliability, and comfort. They share in the brand's love of people and the world.

Sperry Prep For All is about acknowledging how prep has been perceived and shifting that perception, reminding consumers that, no matter how divided we can be, that they aren't so different. Captured throughout the campaign are individuals coming together to have fun, trade stories, share memories through timeless style and quality that is relatable to all. Sperry further solidifies that the prep style may have begun with a few, but now belongs to everyone.

ABOUT SPERRY

Sperry was founded in 1935 by avid sailor, inventor and intrepid explorer Paul Sperry. From the invention of the world's first boat shoe, the brand not only continues its eight-decade tradition of creating comfortable styles that resonates with people across time but now offers full men's, women's and children's collections including sea-tested lifestyle products that ground the wearer in uncertain weather conditions. The brand provides a firm footing that spans generations, genders, styles and geographical locations and is distributed around the world in department and independent retailers in North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America, as well as Sperry specialty retail stores and www.Sperry.com. To learn more, visit Sperry.com and follow the brand at the below social media handles across all platforms. Sperry is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. one of the world's leading marketers of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel.

