SPHEREboard 6.3 Introduces Unparalleled Visibility and Discovery with CyberArk Worker

The latest addition to the product allows customers to scale account onboarding to match the speed of modern IT workflows

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPHERE, a woman-owned cybersecurity business focused on providing best-of-breed software for access governance across data, platforms and applications, today announced the release of SPHEREboard 6.3, the platform's latest version which introduces CyberArk Worker, allowing customers to streamline account onboarding and gain full visibility into all accounts.

SPHEREboard 6.3 will work in conjunction with the CyberArk Connector and PAM Module to discover all missing accounts in CyberArk. The latest version of the company's end-to-end platform is now able to onboard hundreds of accounts at one time, reducing the manual workload carried out by IT and security professionals working in modern IT environments.

"This version of SPHEREboard is a turning point for the product," said Rosario Mastrogiacomo, Vice President of Engineering at SPHERE. "CyberArk Worker ushers in expanded capabilities and re-architecture work that will mark SPHEREboard 6.3 as a milestone release for the platform and lay the foundation for all future product innovation."

Along with the introduction of CyberArk Worker, SPHEREboard 6.3 introduces a host of added functionalities and updates, including:

The ability to create Virtual Workers for any asset type through a new and improved framework

More accurate, faster performance in NAS Connectors through key tactical improvements

The ability for customers to create their own connectors through Connector API, transforming SPHEREboard from a standalone product to a fully-fledged platform

New table component features, including the ability to expand columns, lock columns, apply additional filtering and more

CyberArk Worker is launching at a time when visibility into all access within an organization is critical. Sixty-one percent of all data breaches involve some form of credential abuse, according to Verizon's 2022 DBIR report. SPHERE has been laser-focused on bringing to market advanced features to address the industry's toughest identity hygiene challenges. This software update comes not too long after the company launched SPHEREboard 6.2, which introduced Stock & Flow Reporting to pinpoint where security risks are being introduced in environments.

"We are already gearing up for our next release, which will include improvements that will greatly enhance the usability of the product for our customers," said Rosario. "That's where our commitment lies – with IT and security teams managing complex webs of permissions and access at some of the largest organizations."

To learn more about SPHEREboard 6.3 and how SPHERE is enabling organizations to succeed in their Identity Hygiene goals, visit https://sphereco.com/sphereboard/.

About SPHERE

SPHERE is an award-winning, woman-owned cybersecurity business focusing on improving security and enhancing compliance. SPHERE puts the controls in place to secure your most sensitive data, create the right governance processes for your systems and assets, and makes sure companies are compliant with the alphabet soup of regulations surrounding their respective industries. For more information, please visit www.SPHEREco.com.

