Spiffit Added as Contributing Member on Fortellis Automotive Exchange™ Platform

DENVER, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiffit, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) sales-incentive management applications, today announced that it has published a sales performance incentives funds management solution on the Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ platform. Fortellis is the world's first open, agnostic platform for the development and marketing of automotive APIs and solutions. Spiffit is now available in the Fortellis Marketplace for dealerships, OEMs and independent software vendors (ISV) in North America.

"Fortellis brings unparalleled access to our industry for those who seek best-in-class solutions for improving processes and profitability. We're delighted to be part of the Fortellis platform," said Sean Ugrin, Spiffit founder and chief executive officer.

"For anyone engaged in selling, Spiffit tracks the spiff incentive programs of OEMs, vendors and dealer groups and displays liabilities, reconciles claims and compiles downloadable program data for accurate and concise reporting and fulfillment," Ugrin said. "Our automated and DMS-driven platform enables sharing of sales, financial and performance metrics by employee and department, in real-time, while Spiffit Scoreboards engage the entire team from management to staff."

"We're very pleased to introduce Spiffit as the newest contributing member on the Fortellis platform," said Steven Liu, vice president, product management, CDK Global. "Spiffit is a welcome addition to Fortellis and joins a growing number of companies creating products that will shape the future of our industry."

Fortellis is designed to connect automotive-retail processes with seamless ease and transparency.

About Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform

Fortellis is a technology platform that enables the automotive industry to leverage, build, innovate and integrate solutions and workflows to transform business. The Fortellis platform—with its Developer Network and Marketplace—connects software developers, OEMs and dealers so they can create new and unique experiences efficiently and seamlessly. Visit fortellis.io to learn more.

About CDK Global

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

About Spiffit

Spiffit is a leading provider of SaaS sales incentive applications that drive revenue. Spiffit's powerful application has been proven to increase performance by promoting and rewarding profitable behavior for automotive dealers of all sizes. Spiffit, located in Denver, Colorado, has been growing steadily as automotive dealers see the improved results achieved by implementing and managing targeted Spiff programs for both Service and Sales. For more information, contact Spiffit.com or e-mail hello@Spiffit.com.

