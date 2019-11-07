Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA) Epidemiology Forecast to 2028: Assumptions and Rationale, Total Prevalent Population, Total Diagnosed Cases, Type-Specific Prevalence

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA)- Epidemiology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology of Spinocerebellar Ataxia in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.



Spinocerebellar Ataxia is a genetic disorder which is progressive, degenerative, and often fatal. The clinical marker of all SCAs is a progressive loss of balance and coordination accompanied by slurred speech. The mobility and communicative skills of individuals with an SCA are restricted, which strongly impairs quality of life, and many SCAs lead to premature death.



Spinocerebellar Ataxia Epidemiology



The Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. The epidemiology data for Spinocerebellar Ataxia are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding about the Disease scenario in 7MM. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.



Spinocerebellar Ataxia Epidemiology Segmentation



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (total prevalent population, total diagnosed cases of Spinocerebellar Ataxia and type-specific prevalent cases) scenario of Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028.



The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.



The total number of prevalent cases of Spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA) in 7 MM was found to be 42,043, in the year 2017.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Disease Background and Overview

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Subtypes of SCA

2.2.1. SCA1

2.2.2. SCA2

2.2.3. SCA3

2.2.4. SCA6

2.2.5. SCA7

2.3. Causes and risk factors

2.4. History

2.5. Signs and Symptoms

2.6. Pathophysiology

2.7. Diagnosis

2.8. Biomarkers

2.8.1. Neuroimaging biomarkers

2.8.2. Oculomotor biomarkers

2.8.3. Biological biomarkers



3. Epidemiology and Patient Population

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. 7MM Total Patient Population of Spinocerebellar Ataxia



4. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Spinocerebellar Ataxia

4.1. United States

4.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

4.1.2. Total Prevalent Population of Spinocerebellar Ataxia in the United States

4.1.3. Total Diagnosed Cases of Spinocerebellar Ataxia in the United States

4.1.4. Type-Specific Prevalence of Spinocerebellar Ataxia in the United States

4.2. EU5 Countries

4.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

4.3. Germany

4.4. France

4.5. Italy

4.6. Spain

4.7. United Kingdom

4.8. Japan



5. Treatments

5.1. Potential treatments

5.2. U.S. Guidelines

5.2.1. Local Susceptibility of Host Tissue

5.3. Europe Guidelines

5.4. Management of Spinocerebellar Ataxia



6. Unmet Needs



7. Appendix



