SPINS Owner and CEO, Tony Olson, Launches Salt and Light Academy in Yangon, Myanmar

The institution will employ six full-time teachers and accommodate up to 150 orphaned and underprivileged children. Salt and Light Academy features a newly refurbished orphanage building alongside a new two-story construction with multiple bedrooms and classrooms. In much of the world, poor and uneducated children are the most vulnerable to human trafficking and exploitation. The Academy will act as a safe haven for children to learn and grow.

"We are extremely grateful to Salt and Light Coalition for helping give these underprivileged girls and boys the possibility of a bright and fruitful future," said Empower International's founder Todd Powers.

"At SPINS, our mission is to make healthy products accessible to all consumers for them to live vibrant lives. The core of vibrancy includes access to basic human rights, including safety, education, and emotional and spiritual well-being. My hope is that business leaders in Chicago and beyond will step into this opportunity and partner with me and my wife to do our part," said Tony Olson. "Izabel and I hope to expand the program to other cities around the world."

About Salt and Light Coalition

With 25,000 women and girls trafficked every year in Chicago alone, Salt and Light Coalition is a nonprofit organization that leverages the power of trauma-sensitive yoga, fitness, and faith to heal and empower women survivors of trafficking. In its year-long program, the Coalition offers rescued women a stipend, monthly transit card, and relevant training for securing work in the health and wellness industry. Learn more at www.saltandlightcoalition.com.

About SPINS

SPINS is a passionate advocate of brands and retailers that promote healthy living. As the leading provider of retail consumer insights, analytics reporting, and consulting services for the Natural, Organic, and Specialty Products Industries, its business offerings are helping retailers in this high-growth area to connect people with the brands that they need and love. Learn more at www.spins.com.

