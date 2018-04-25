SPINS Welcomes Chris Locke as Chief Financial Officer

Prior to joining SPINS, Locke was most recently the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of HelloWorld Inc., a digital marketing solutions company that combined its native platform technology with marketing strategy to help marketers to accelerate growth and deepen customer impact. He helped lead the sale of the business in December 2017 to Merkle Inc. Locke has also held Chief Financial Officer or Chief Operating Officer positions at SingleHop, Fooda, and Rewards Network.

"Chris has the essential experience developing people, process, and tools to drive both revenue and profitability in high-growth businesses," said SPINS CEO, Tony Olson. "SPINS has exciting plans in the pipeline, and Chris brings tremendous expertise to help us invest our resources, optimize our services, and deliver maximum value to our clients and partners."

"SPINS is positioned to fast-track growth and realize the incredible vision Tony has for the company," said Locke. "I am very excited to join a company that is not only growing fast but also promoting and enabling health and well-being for consumers through its products and services."

About SPINS

SPINS is a passionate advocate of brands and retailers that promote healthy living. As the leading provider of retail consumer insights, analytics reporting, and consulting services for the Natural, Organic, and Specialty Products Industries, its business offerings are helping retailers in this high-growth area to connect people with the brands that they need and love. Learn more at www.spins.com.

