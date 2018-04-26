Splinter Group Spirits Introduces Whip Saw Rye Whiskey

The newest addition to the portfolio is Whip Saw Rye Whiskey. Smooth, with rich vanilla, yet deliciously spicy, it's crafted from a blend of aged whiskeys—up to 7 years old—and finished in experienced French oak wine barrels using artesian water from an aquifer deep beneath the vineyards on Sonoma Valley's Moon Mountain. The mash bill is 77% rye 21% corn and 2% malted barley and the Rye is bottled at 90 proof. Whip Saw Rye Whiskey is blended by rye lovers and master winemakers Steve Matthiasson (Matthiasson Wines) and Bob Cabral (formerly Williams Selyem), the elite palates behind the rest of the range.

"The chance to work with winemakers I've admired for years on these incredible spirits is a dream come true," explained Burke. "I can't wait to spread the word."

According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), rye whiskey had the largest volume increase for any spirit category tracked (end-year 2015). Volume was up 19.5% adding to a six year stretch which has seen volume increase 662%, from 88,000 to 671,000 cases sold. Craft spirits as a whole continues to trend upward fueled by the continued popularity of cocktail culture.

About Dan Burke

Dan Burke began his career in the bourbon heartland 18 years ago. He was Owner/Founder of Gemelli Wine + Spirits, a boutique wine and spirits shop in Louisville, Kentucky. Gemelli means "twins" in Italian, named in honor of his identical twin daughters. He was a Key Account Manager for Southern Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits) and most recently Regional Manager for Bronco Wine Company. Burke holds numerous wine and spirits credentials.

Burke quite literally grew up in the food, wine and spirits business, working in his grandfather's Italian restaurants from a young age. His great-great grandfather was a bootlegger, his great grandfather coopered bourbon barrels, his grandfather was foreman of that same cooperage and his grandmother worked for the now famous Stitzel-Weller Distillery, the original makers of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon.

Whip Saw Rye Whiskey is available nationally in 750ml bottles. The suggested retail price is $55.00

About Splinter Group Spirits

A collaboration between Vintage Wine Estates and the Wilkinson Family, Splinter Group Spirits is a winemaker-crafted spirits producer based in Napa Valley, California. Marques include Straight Edge Bourbon, Slaughter House American Whiskey, Whip Saw Rye and Partner Vermouth. Renowned winemakers and whiskey aficionados Steve Matthiasson and Bob Cabral assemble the blends which are then finished in specifically selected French oak barrels which previously held their fine wines. www.thesplintergroupspirits.com

