Sports And Experiential Marketing Veteran Bryan Duffy Launches New Era, Brand Engagement Agency - BOOM Ventures

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experiential marketing veteran Bryan Duffy today announced the official launch of a new era, brand engagement agency, BOOM Ventures. Architected during the height of the global pandemic, Duffy recognized the need for brands to engage the services of a more agile, value-centric, fast-moving agency partner designed for the path forward. Current BOOM Ventures clients include Atlanta Tipoff Club (Naismith Trophy), Barnes & Noble College, OFX and others.

Embracing the gig/experience economy, BOOM Ventures is a collective of experienced marketers, strategists, artists and makers. Duffy has assembled best-in-class talent and agency alliances that allow for the delivery of integrated solutions across the spectrum of sports, entertainment, B2B and lifestyle marketing.

"BOOM Ventures combines the deep expertise, talent and reach of a large agency with the agility, innovative thinking and independence of a boutique firm," said Duffy. "The COVID-19 pandemic caused a fundamental shift in the industry, and with that came a need to reinvent a marketing services model for a new era. BOOM is built for 2030, and we're excited to usher brands forward and together, create the future WE desire."

BOOM Ventures launches with a slate of services including sports & entertainment consulting, experiential marketing, hospitality, retail marketing, content, digital and virtual, property representation and IP/owned assets. BOOM has partnered with the Atlanta Tipoff Club to promote the College Basketball Naismith Awards brand and the portfolio of Naismith Award Trophies. Most recently BOOM was awarded agency consulting status to assist global international money transfer provider, OFX, with their new multi-year sponsorship of the National Hockey League®.

Prior to founding BOOM Ventures, Duffy spent nine years in executive leadership roles at MKTG as Executive Vice President, President and Chief Revenue Officer. Before that, he held senior-level positions with agencies spanning advertising, sports marketing, and experiential marketing. Duffy has brand-side experience as well, having started his career at Converse working within their sales and marketing divisions.

About BOOM Ventures

BOOM Ventures is a new era, brand engagement agency that combines the deep expertise, talent and reach of a large agency with the agility, innovative thinking, and independence of a boutique firm. BOOM was founded in 2020 by sports and experiential marketing veteran Bryan Duffy. Duffy and team have embraced the gig/experience economy and saw the opportunity to effect change in the industry during the global pandemic. BOOM specializes in experience design, special event production (B2B, B2C, Virtual), research and data, sports & entertainment consulting, retail marketing, hospitality, content, digital and innovation, sponsorship activation, property representation and IP/owned assets. Our vision is to become the agency that fearlessly embraces change with one goal. To lead consumers to BRAND LOVE…

SOURCE Boom Ventures