Sports Equipment Market size is to grow by USD 60.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd. and ASICS Corp., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 60.3 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.43%. The sports equipment market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer sports equipment market are Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Clarus Corp., Cosco India Ltd., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Freewill Sports Pvt. Ltd., JD Sports Fashion Plc, Mizuno USA Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Reebok International Ltd., Sanspareils Greenlands Pvt Ltd., Sareen Sports Industries, Skechers USA Inc., SKIS ROSSIGNOL SAS, Under Armour Inc., Yonex Co. Ltd., and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Equipment Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Adidas AG - The company offers sports equipment such as home workout kits, and football gear.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing popularity of a wide range of sports in countries like China , Japan , India , and South Korea has been one of the major factors that have contributed significantly to the development of the APAC region's sporting equipment market. In addition, the regional market growth is being positively affected by a rise in tourism. In addition, several countries, such as China , Japan , and Australia , have increased their investment in the development of world-class sports infrastructure and hosted international sporting events. In hosting such world-class events in these regions, one of its most significant advantages is that it draws not just athletes and spectators from all over the world but also an increased interest in sports for locals. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Rising health and fitness awareness among individuals

Rising health and fitness awareness among individuals Key Trend - Rising demand for neurostimulation

- Rising demand for neurostimulation Major Challenges - Unpredictable raw material prices

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into ball games, fitness/strength equipment, ball over-net games, athletics training equipment, and others. The ball games segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. These ball games include different sports that are enjoyed by people of all ages as well as skill levels. There are many different sports, which involve the use of football as its central element, within the ball games segment. Football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, tennis, and several other sports are some of the most important fields to be covered by the ball game segment in the overall sports equipment market. Furthermore, with its high popularity and extensive worldwide participation, the segment of ball games is experiencing an increasing demand from consumers. Football is one of the most common sports, as it takes place in almost every country and has an enormous fan base. Participation rates in football have been increasing because it needs only minimal equipment, mainly balls, which are accessible to a large number of people. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Sports Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

