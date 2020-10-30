sportsbettingsites.com release betting report on how you can have a Win-Win election

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With such a contentious election on the horizon, Sports Betting Sites suggests arbitrage and hedging betting strategies are the best choices for bettors. Our review of different betting sites and their odds gives concrete examples of how to place bets

The experts at sportsbettingsites.com have created a report based on the 2020 United States Presidential election. The report includes data visualizations, updates on the state of the race, and betting strategies that take them into account.

They offer betting strategies based on the current presidential election odds and polls. This asset breaks down the election by the numbers: the likelihood of different outcomes are placed alongside the betting odds from a variety of sportsbooks.

Arbitrage betting is best combined with a bonus and by taking advantage of differences across sportsbooks. For example, BetOnline has Trump losing with odds at +160, while MyBookie has Biden winning at odds -150. The report focuses on these opportunities.

The report also suggests hedging. A hedging bet will counteract a potential negative outcome. In this case, users can hedge against an undesired financial or political outcome.

Read the full report here.

Contact:

[email protected]

+34658287573

SOURCE sportsbettingsites.com