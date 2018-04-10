SpotX and ZypMedia Capture Local Advertiser Budgets for OTT

ZypMedia specializes in helping local advertisers connect disparate audiences spanning traditional, digital, and OTT delivery points for video advertisements. By leveraging SpotX's programmatic infrastructure coupled with advanced targeting capabilities in OTT, ZypMedia was able to identify consumers within the leading DMAs for OTT video, delivering competitively-priced, targeted impressions on behalf of local advertisers while increasing fill rates and revenue for OTT publishers. Despite the industry-wide trend of ad spend dropping in the first quarter every year, this approach allowed ZypMedia to contribute nearly one-third of their total 2017 spend in January alone.

"We see immense value in continuing to advance our efforts in OTT," said Aman Sareen, co-founder and CEO at ZypMedia. "We help our partners unlock incremental digital spend by supplementing their broadcast offerings with forward-thinking digital products, enabling their local advertisers to tap into the opportunity created by the viewer migration to OTT."

Over the course of this campaign, ZypMedia identified Law, Government and Politics as one of the leading categories for local OTT, accounting for ten percent of spend.

"Politics typically eats up a huge chunk of local broadcast inventory but the tide is turning as viewership increases on OTT. With the 2018 midterm elections approaching, we expect political spend to increase considerably across OTT," said Kelly McMahon, SVP, global demand operations at SpotX. "With their focus on local OTT, ZypMedia is well positioned to be a major contributor to this growth."

About SpotX

SpotX is the leading global video advertising platform that enables media owners and publishers to monetize premium content across desktop, mobile and connected TV devices. As a modern ad server with programmatic infrastructure, data enablement, and monetization solutions for OTT, outstream, and addressable TV, SpotX gives media owners and publishers the control, transparency, and actionable insights needed to understand buyer behavior, manage access and pricing, and maximize revenue. SpotX also provides advertisers with a direct pipeline to premium supply and innovative solutions for optimizing media efficiency, reach, and audience targeting. With best-in-class technology purpose-built for video, SpotX's holistic, brand-safe solution is employed by some of the largest media owners and publishers in the world including fuboTV, Microsoft Casual Games, Newsy, Samba TV, Sling TV, Vudu and partners with a variety of different companies within the digital video ecosystem including comScore, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science, JW Player, MediaMath, MOAT, Nielsen, Oracle, The Trade Desk, and more.

Headquartered in Denver, SpotX has nearly 600 employees in 24 offices worldwide including Amsterdam, Hamburg, London, Los Angeles, Milan, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, and Tokyo. In October 2017, RTL Group completed its 100% acquisition of SpotX which is currently combining its business with smartclip, a sister company. Learn more at www.spotx.tv and follow @SpotX on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ZypMedia

ZypMedia is a software platform that bridges the audience gap between the traditional and digital worlds. We sell software to the largest content broadcasters and provide their sales forces tools and integrated services that expand their offerings to include cutting-edge products for the growing $50B digital share of the $150B local advertising market. By partnering with ZypMedia, our clients have rolled out in 230 U.S. markets and their 4,000 sellers are able to offer their clients audience extension advertising solutions and grow their revenues significantly.

