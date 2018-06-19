SpotX Launches Live CTV Educational Series for Advertisers

SpotX Explains It All features:

A comprehensive overview of the CTV ecosystem;

Audience insights and targeting strategies;

CTV capabilities (including live streaming) and scalability techniques;

Inventory purchasing recommendations;

How to ensure brand safety and verification; and

Measurement best practices.

"CTV is continually evolving, and if we want our clients to understand the medium's value and achieve maximum impact, then we need to do our due diligence to understand CTV's complexities including the opportunities, limitations, and where it may be headed next," said Thomas Mercier, associate director, programmatic strategy at OMD USA. "SpotX has always been a reliable partner for all things CTV, providing invaluable guidance around how to navigate fragmentation within the OTT space, and this new educational series will deliver even more of the latest information we need to stay up to date."

As a supply-side platform (SSP) solely focused on video since its inception in 2007, SpotX is an active participant in the IAB's Advanced TV Committee which defines, prioritizes and executes industry-wide initiatives that facilitate the modernization of the television ecosystem including CTV. Further demonstrating CTV growth within the industry, SpotX revealed an 18X increase in global over-the-top (OTT) video ad spend across its platform late last year, a figure which included live, linear, and video-on-demand (VOD) streaming services delivered via CTV devices as well as desktop and mobile screens.

"CTV is now mainstream and advertisers must take this shift in viewership into account when planning their ad spend but we've discovered that many media buyers need support navigating all of the available capabilities, how to purchase inventory, target audiences, measure, and more," said Jon Romano, vice president, agency development at SpotX. "This new live training series will allow us to get up close and personal with brands and agencies and arm them with the knowledge necessary to successfully execute cross-screen campaigns at scale."

To learn more about SpotX Explains It All and to inquire about attending an invite-only course for advertisers in your city, please visit https://hubs.ly/H0cGZYy0.

About SpotX

SpotX is the leading global video advertising platform that enables media owners and publishers to monetize premium content across desktop, mobile and connected TV devices. As a modern ad server with programmatic infrastructure, data enablement, and monetization solutions for OTT, outstream, and addressable TV, SpotX gives media owners and publishers the control, transparency, and actionable insights needed to understand buyer behavior, manage access and pricing, and maximize revenue. SpotX also provides advertisers with a direct pipeline to premium supply and innovative solutions for optimizing media efficiency, reach, and audience targeting. With best-in-class technology purpose-built for video, SpotX's holistic, brand-safe solution is employed by some of the largest media owners and publishers in the world including fuboTV, Microsoft Casual Games, Newsy, Samba TV, Sling TV, Vudu and partners with a variety of different companies within the digital video ecosystem including comScore, DoubleVerify, Integral Ad Science, JW Player, MediaMath, MOAT, Nielsen, Oracle, and more.

Headquartered in Denver, SpotX has nearly 600 employees in 24 offices worldwide including Amsterdam, Hamburg, London, Los Angeles, Milan, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, and Tokyo. In October 2017, RTL Group completed its 100% acquisition of SpotX which is currently combining its business with smartclip, a sister company. Learn more at www.spotx.tv and follow @SpotX on Twitter and LinkedIn.

