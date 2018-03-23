Spring Cleaning Can Benefit Mind and Finances, Says Financial Education Benefits Center

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's officially spring and many Americans may start getting the spring cleaning bug. For most, spring cleaning may just elicit imagery of frantic house cleaning, but it can mean more than that. It can mean decluttering the house and the mind. It can mean sorting out finances and establishing a financial plan. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, offers a variety of health and financial wellness benefits to support members in any spring cleaning endeavors they wish to pursue.

"Spring is a great time to get organized, declutter your life, and set yourself up with optimism for the coming months," said Jennifer Martinez, Manager at FEBC. "It can be a time to revisit New Year's resolutions or just reset the mind."

The beginning of spring is a great time to open up windows that have been closed for the winter months and air out the house. In fact, many cleaning solutions may not be healthy when not properly ventilated. For natural cleaning supplies, FEBC members can purchase discounted products through an online merchant.

Another important aspect of spring cleaning is decluttering. Clearing off surfaces and getting rid of things may help the house look organized, but it can also benefit mental health. It can reduce stress and anxiety and can improve sleep, productivity, and creativity. Plus, when everything is in its place, things like keys and wallet that may normally get lost in clutter become infinitely easier to locate while rushing out the door. FEBC members also have access to a benefit that puts them in contact with doctors via email or phone who can answer questions on how to further address their mental health.

The efforts to declutter and organize can extend to finances as well. Revisiting or creating a budget that looks at all income and expenses can illuminate any weak points in a household's finances. Individuals can use that information to form financial goals and come up with a plan, which could include cutting costs on certain things, paying down debt, or putting money aside in a savings account. FEBC members have access to resources that help with budgeting and eligible members can even talk to financial counselors who can help with budgeting, creating a plan, and more.

"Spring cleaning may seem like a chore for many, but it can feel amazing when it's done," said Martinez. "Plus, if you can keep the house decluttered it can have longer-term effects on your mental health. At FEBC, our members have access to benefits that support spring cleaning all year round. We hope they take full advantage of them and the other benefits as well as strive for a healthy and happy life for themselves and their families."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

Contact

To learn more about Financial Education Benefits Center, please contact:

Financial Education Benefits Center

2010 Crow Canyon Place Ste. 100

San Ramon, CA 94583

1-800-953-1388

info@febcp.com

Related Links

FEBC home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spring-cleaning-can-benefit-mind-and-finances-says-financial-education-benefits-center-300618811.html

SOURCE Financial Education Benefits Center

Related Links

https://febcp.com

