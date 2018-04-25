SpringCM Accelerates the Path to GDPR Compliance

Contracts, resumes and other types of documents containing signatures and other identifying information are subject to GDPR data management guidelines and EU citizen removal requests. SpringCM enables companies to better protect and manage this personal data in a manner that complies with the requirements of GDPR.

The SpringCM data centralization platform ensures all information is stored and searchable in a central, cloud-based location, rather than in hard copies or disparate formats scattered across multiple servers. For data that is unstructured, such as contracts and other documents, SpringCM can build workflows that allow for the easy identification and full deletion of a given piece of requested data.

"GDPR compliance can feel like an overwhelming hurdle, with many decision-makers admitting uncertainty around the impacts of GDPR on their organizations," said Chris King, chief information security officer at SpringCM. "You can not simply perform a one-time activity to become GDPR compliant and then forget about it. GDPR compliance requires revamping operational aspects to keep up with the regulatory demands. Our goal at SpringCM is to provide information, actionable insights and tools for businesses that need a compliance strategy."

SpringCM's infrastructure and operations are built and maintained with data privacy, portability, monitoring and convenience as top priorities. SpringCM's capabilities to help customers achieve GDPR compliance include:

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) allows users to extract the content of any document as plain text, making all documents searchable.

Metadata tagging streamlines complete searching, so identifying information about a specific individual can be erased.

Automated workflows enable convenient porting of personal data from one service provider to another while protecting data integrity.

Manual processing options prevent individuals from being subject to profiling or automated decision making without explicit consent.

"SpringCM has been monitoring the development of GDPR closely," said King. "As a cloud-based solution provider, we always keep data security and privacy top-of-mind, and we pride ourselves on our ability to help organizations prepare for impending regulatory demands."

